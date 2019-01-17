When the Port Charlotte and Charlotte basketball teams met for their final regular season matchup on Thursday night, each team knew what was at stake.
With the Pirates undefeated and the Tarpons already down a game in the series, Charlotte (12-5, 7-2) needed a win in front of a standing-room-only crowd to keep itself alive in the race for the No. 1 seed in 7A District-10.
Though it was neck-and-neck for much of the night, the Pirates leaned on what they’ve become known for — a swarming and relentless defense that allowed them to pull away for a 57-48 win at Pirate’s Cove and lock up the top overall district seed.
“That’s what we practice every day,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said of his team’s defense. “If anybody wants to come watch us practice for about two hours and see what we do, they’ll understand why.”
Each team took turns trading the lead in front of a packed and booming gym until the fourth quarter. Forcing several missed shots and a slew of fouls, Port Charlotte (17-0, 10-0) built its final lead off the play of Shemar Fleurissant and Alex Romero down the stretch.
Combined, the two scored 16 points in the final quarter as the Tarpons’ fouls caught up with them.
For Fleurissant, who finished the game with a game-high 21 points and three steals, the win was another step in what has been a senior season to remember.
“I had a hard time junior year,” Fleurissant said of sitting out most of last year with a leg injury.
“I wasn’t really the person I was. This game I was who I am, and this is how I can play. It really felt good.”
Fleurissant was just one of several Pirates defenders who gave the Tarpons little to work with all night long.
Though Charlotte guard Makai Reaves drilled four 3-pointers in the first half and Tyrik Gainer added two more before halftime, the Tarpons didn’t continue to shoot from deep in the second half.
“They do a really good job of helping on defense,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said of the Pirates.
“You’ve got to be able to make a couple shots from the perimeter against them. After the first quarter, we got away from that. We’ve gotta make more.
“If you come down the court and one-two pass against this team, you might as well let them take the ball the other way.”
The Tarpons would make two more 3-pointers over the final two quarters as they found little luck inside the arc.
Ahmad Johnson was one of the few Tarpons to find success in the second half, scoring eight of his 11 points, but it wasn’t enough. When it came down to it, Charlotte’s inability to get to the free-throw line and create offense when it mattered most allowed the Pirates to seize control.
But even with two losses to Port Charlotte and the No. 1 seed in the district in the Pirates’ hands, this might not be the last time these two teams match up — with the district tournament roughly a month away.
“It’s a fine line every game,” Massolio said.
“A possession here and there. It can be anything — a lot of things. I’ve been in this for a long time. It’s always one thing here or there.
“But I think this may not be the last time we see them. I don’t want to jinx anybody and we’ve gotta play hard. We thought we’d be there last year and look what happened to us. We’ve got four more weeks to get better, and hopefully it’s a better outcome next time if we get another chance at them.”
PORT CHARLOTTE 57, CHARLOTTE 48
Port Charlotte 11 12 16 18 — 57
Charlotte 15 9 9 15 — 48
PC (57) — Shemar Fleurissant 21, Alex Romero 10, Brandon Gainey 10, Tyler Perry 8, Colby Schmutz 4, Rondell Adderly 2, Logan Rogers 2.
CH (48) — Makai Reaves 14, Ahmad Johnson 11, Tyrik Gainer 10, Tre Carroll 5, Faustin Phanor 4, Kenny Scribner 4.
