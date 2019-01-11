PORT CHARLOTTE — The Port Charlotte High School boys basketball team has not been a team that will score 80 points a game, and it hasn’t yet needed to do so.
The Pirates have often done it with their physicality, and Thursday’s non-conference game against Venice was a prime example of that.
It was one of those games that would make Marcia Brady cry “ugly, ugly, ugly,” but it produced the same result for the Pirates as they won, 51-33, to improve their record to 14-0 in a game where there were as many fouls as the Pirates’ point total.
Tyler Perry scored 21 points, while going 14-for-18 from the free-throw line, which was where much of the game was played by Port Charlotte, as it only scored 10 field goals, went 28-for-41 at the line and lost Brandon Gainey to an injury in the third quarter.
“It was a slugfest. What else can you say. I’ve never been in a game with so many fouls. I’m glad we made 28 foul shots, but it was a sloppy game,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “We did what we had to do and the next thing we know, we’re up by 20.”
Shemar Fleurissant was the only other player to score in double figures with 10 for the Pirates.
Cyrus Lusk led the Indians with eight, but was ejected in the fourth quarter for a flagrant foul, joining Indians forward Nick Giacalone who fouled out on a technical foul early in the fourth quarter as frustration kicked in on Venice (3-10).
To be fair to Venice, it stood toe-to-toe with the Pirates and came out with a respectable showing, just as it did in its game earlier this season with them, losing 64-50 at home.
The Indians held Port Charlotte to 21 first-half points, yet still trailed by 10 at the half. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach did Venice’s offense kick in.
“Every time we play them it’s physical. It’s the best coached team in the area, so you had better be physical and not back down from anybody,” Venice coach John Flynn said. “With (district rival Sarasota) coming up tomorrow, we needed to get some work done. We held them to 51, and that’s good. But they locked us down pretty good.”
PORT CHARLOTTE 51, VENICE 33
Venice 5 6 6 16 – 33
Port Charlotte 11 10 17 13 – 51
Venice (33): Lusk 8, Rockymore 7, Gebel 5, Keyso 4, Marino 4, Giacalone 3, Flynn 2. Totals: 10 13-22 33.
Port Charlotte (51): Tyler Perry 21, Shemar Fleurrissant 10, Romero 8, Gainey 5, Schmutz 3, Ulmaniec 2, Telfont 2. Totals: 10(3) 28-41 51.
