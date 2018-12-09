Less than 10 miles seperate Charlotte and Port Charlotte high schools, but plenty of passion and trash talk is squeezed into the small gap.
Through every sport, it's a fight for the top spot and a battle for bragging rights, until they meet again.
So far, this year's games featuring these two schools have been memorable and rowdy.
One tip: If you want to win, don't jump out to an early lead.
Back in October on the gridiron, Port Charlotte jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead over Charlotte with hopes of prolonging its playoff hopes.
That was until Tarpon quarterback Alex Muse stepped in after sitting out the first half and threw for over 200 yards and two scores to win, 21-14.
Two weeks prior, Charlotte's volleyball team went up 2-0 in the district final. The teams had been balanced to that point in the season and had split the first two meetings.
Not second guessing themselves, the Lady Pirates felt they were the better team and responded as such.
Port Charlotte stormed back in front of their packed home crowd to win three straight sets and win the crown.
Today, we have the latest edition of the War of the Peace.
Undefeated Port Charlotte (4-0) will cross the bridge into Punta Gorda to face the 5-0 Tarpons. With there being the question of which of these two teams is the top squad in the area, if not southwest Florida, both teams want to put an end to the guessing.
There are a few similarities and a few differences between the two teams that look to make plenty of waves in the postseason.
On the Tarpons' side, they boast plenty of size from the guards to the post. Port Charlotte lacks that size, but makes up for it with speed and efficient defense.
Charlotte's top player, 6-foot-3 guard Ahmad Johnson, has been on a tear to open the season. Most recently, he dropped a season-high 31 in a 23-point win against Lemon Bay. Johnson is paired with an athletic wing in Tre Carroll, who is only a sophomore, but becoming a solid second option.
The duo scored 34 of the Tarpons first 40 points against the Mantas on Tuesday.
When they're not scoring from outside, Carroll is bouncing lobs off the glass for Johnson to thunderously slam home. More of a reason for me to have my phone out, videoing the entire game.
Charlotte has dismantled every team it's faced so far with a margin of victory of 47.3 points in three games.
Port Charlotte is no team to overlook, though.
A senior-driven team that has played together for some time, the Pirates feel as if they're the underdog in this game.
Port Charlotte doesn't have an Ahmad Johnson-esque player, but rather gets solid contributions one through five. In a 73-46 win over Ida Baker on Tuesday, the Pirates were led in scoring by seniors Alex Romero, Brandon Gainey and Tyler Perry, who all scored 15.
They run a similar scheme to Charlotte in the sense that both teams love to get out in transition and use their speed.
The interesting thing is that many of the players from last year's games return. They know what it's like in the hostile gym with a fair amount of pressure resting on their shoulders.
In two games last year, the rivalry, of course, was split with the Tarpons taking Game 1, 55-47, and the Pirates winning, 65-59, in the rematch.
There's no clear-cut favorite in this game unless you want to give the Tarpons the edge for home court. We will just have to wait it out and see who can answer one question.
Who owns the Peace?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.