It’s another season and another year of experience for what was a young Port Charlotte team last year.
The Pirates return their quarterback, two running backs and nearly their entire defensive front from last year and are looking to build off a 7-3 campaign.
“We’re feeling pretty decent and are coming together as a team,” senior running back Ja’Nyrein Washington said. “The leaders are bring leaders and coaching the young guys up and making them feel like they’re part of the team. We’re doing our thing and grinding.”
On the flip side of that, that experienced group will go up against one of the harder schedules they’ve had in recent memory. With a new district featuring crosstown foe Charlotte along with Braden River and Palmetto, it will be an intense battle for playoff contention.
“Our district has gotten much tougher,” Ingman said. “We’ve gotten beat by Hardee the last couple of years and we’re excited for that challenge early. Lemon Bay always plays us tough, DeSoto had a great year last year and won seven or eight games and made the playoffs. Sarasota’s got a bunch of transfers so they’re a completely different team.
“We’re excited about our tough schedule and we think it will prepare us for our district schedule.”
STRENGTHS
The Pirates are low-key a strong passing offense when they want to be. They don’t chuck it down the field much, but it is an element sprinkled in just enough to be effective.
Last year Logan Rogers through for over 1,100 yards with 14 passing touchdowns. Behind what should be a strong offensive line, Rogers should have the ability to sit back and digest the defenses given to him in Year 2 as the starter.
“There’s a perception that we don’t throw the ball and I hope it stays that way because when we do it’s open,” Ingman said. “We actually throw the ball more than people know. There’s no doubt that his understanding of coverages has allowed us to take the handcuffs off of him and he’s been able to see things before they happen.”
Pair that with a bruising rushing attack led by Washington and the Pirates offense should be a fun one to watch. The Pirates rushed for 217 yards per game last year and will look to improve on that number this year.
Washington rushed for 639 yards and eight touchdowns despite only appearing in 8 games.
Defensively, the inside linebacker tandem of Joshua Clerjuste and Devin Hunter is the biggest bright spot for the Pirates, who also return most of their defensive line. Solomon Luther returns as the top defensive back and will also play some offense this season.
“They both have had a great offseason,” Ingman said of Hunter and Clerjuste. “Josh Clerjuste this time last year was coming off a torn ACL, so he was just finishing his recovery last year. He had had a whole season and offseason to rehab, get stronger and faster. He and Devin have really been a mainstay for us this offseason. Those two are stable football players for us.”
WEAKNESSES
Rogers looks to get going early this season, but will have to break in a relatively new receiving corps for the most part. After the departures of leading receivers Tyler Perry (437 yards, 4 TD), Shemar Fluerissant and Marc Jean-Louis (1,086 total yards 15 TD), the Pirates are looking to the next wave of pass catchers.
“Dylan Lockhart played a bunch, Mike Jones played a bunch,” Ingman said. “Solomon Luther is also a very outstanding athlete and we also have some newcomers that are young guys. There’s several different options that we can go to.”
Though Washington will be a strength in the running game, the depth behind him makes the Pirates a bit nervous entering the season. After Jean-Louis graduated, Washington is the clear starter, but needs to stay healthy. Washington will be spelled by Bo Guy and a host of young guys.
Port Charlotte will also be without a McCormick on special for the first time in six years. There are two players in a kicking battle for the top spot on the depth chart. Derek McCormick went 36 of 39 on PATs and 4 of 6 on field goals last season, breaking the school record with a 51 yarder.
Key losses: Marc Jean-Louis (WR/RB), Tyler Perry (WR), Caden Marcum (OL), Jake Monzeglio (LB), Shevon Pearce (DB), Derek McCormick (K), Brandon Leacock (DL)
Players to watch: Solomon Luther (WR/DB), Devin Hunter (LB), Joshua Clerjuste (LB), Evan Smith (OL), Logan Rogers (QB), Ja’Nyrein Washington (RB)
