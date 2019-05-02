PORT CHARLOTTE — The Port Charlotte High School baseball team, with 10 seniors, had to be nervous as they played their final regular season home game.
The Pirates sure played like it at first, but were able to rally to tie the game in the seventh before Damien Ashley’s RBI single in the ninth, allowed them to walk-off with a 4-3 victory on senior night.
Zach Koerick led off the ninth by walking against Naples pitcher C.J. Bustle. Jordan Delcolle doubled into right centerfield to put runners on second and third.
With the infield drawn in, Ashley slapped it past the pitcher and up the middle to make that final trip around the bases a happy one.
“I saw the runners on base and the infield was in. I just tried to poke the ball somewhere,” Ashley said, who also pitched six innings, allowing three unearned runs on five hits.
The Pirates (15-8) were able to overcome four early errors that resulted in three unearned runs that put them in an early hole. It was a game that last year the Pirates would have lost, but not this time.
“It’s always good when your seniors can go out with a win. To see them battle after being down and wasting opportunities early,” Port Charlotte coach Rodney Taylor said. “We scored when we needed to there.”
A comedy of errors got Naples (13-13) on the board in the first inning. Darius Bradley and John Alzamora singled to put runners at the corners.
Bradley scored on a throwing error by the catcher, while Alzamora scored when the third baseman threw wildly to first on a ground ball that should have ended the inning to make it 2-0.
The Golden Eagles added another in the fourth on a walk to Dylan Chappell, two stolen bases, and a pop-up that was allowed to fall to the ground to make it 3-0.
The Pirates finally got going in the fourth. Zach Koerick singled and Jordan Delcolle and Damien Ashley walked to load the bases and chase Naples starter Randy Hubbard.
Dayron Del Sol came in and allowed a two-run single to Eric Morales before a fielder’s choice and a Scotty McLean 1-2-3 double play ended the inning.
Naples had a chance to win in the seventh, but a failed double steal got Chase Bertucci called out at the plate to end the inning.
Port Charlotte was able to tie the game in the seventh without the benefit of a hit as Naples pitchers couldn’t find the strike zone.
McLean was hit by a pitch, and both Andrew Rodriguez and Hunter Wilder walked to load the bases before Koerick hit a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game.
Delcolle and Will Hepner had two hits for the Pirates, who ended a two-game skid, even though they also stranded 12 runners.
“We haven’t scored a lot of runs lately, so it was good we could put it together. We needed that, especially on senior night,” McLean said.
PORT CHARLOTTE 4, NAPLES 3 (9)
Naples 200 100 000 — 3 6 1
Port Charlotte 000 200 101 — 4 8 4
Batteries: Randy Hubbard, Dayron Del Sol (4), C.J. Bustle (7) and Tate Hanson, Damien Ashley, Zach Koerick (7) and Eric Morales. WP: Koerick, LP: Bustle. Top hitters: Jordan Delcolle (PC) 2-3, double, run, 2 BB. Will Hepner (PC) 2-3. Rec. Naples 13-13, Port Charlotte 15-8.
