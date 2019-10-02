Port Charlotte running back Ja'Nyrein Washington spent his Saturday morning in a large tub of ice outside the Pirates' locker room after a 32-carry night against Southeast the night prior.
It was the senior's second consecutive game with at least 24 carries. He'd been counted on to move the ball often against two athletic defenses, both of which took away outside runs. Against two undefeated teams, he lowered his shoulder to the tune of 247 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.
But he rarely lets his coaches and teammates see his fatigue. He doesn't come out of the game without protest and has proven to be the true workhorse in Port Charlotte's run-heavy scheme.
"For the most part I think he wants the ball every play," junior quarterback Logan Rogers said. "It makes it easier on everyone. Our conditioning is above the roof, so me giving him the ball 30 times a game, I know he's gonna be ready for No. 31 and get us whatever we need. It saves me a little bit and protects me a little more."
Washington is quietly having one of the best seasons among area backs as he's developed a better field vision with another year of varsity experience. With one fewer game, he sits just 10 yards and two touchdowns behind Venice running back Brian Taylor. Washington has 575 yards and five touchdowns through six games.
As the carries and games pile up, Washington feels he gets stronger. Probably against his wishes, there's a good chance he gets a lighter workload this week with Mariner on tap and a bye next week.
"I get better as the game goes on," Washington said. "The more I run, the better I can see the field. I can see their weaknesses. We just do our jobs and when it's our time to go, we execute it."
The Pirates have averaged 196 rushing yards per game through the first half of the season. It's been their identity for some time and is a major contributor to their 5-1 start.
Things typically start with Washington, but the running game unfolds with a variety of runners behind him.
Rogers plays off the read option and gets a lot of his work on sneaks up the middle. Senior Bo Guy is their sweep and screen weapon and senior Anthony Ferrentino, who has been banged up this season, returns to the fold as another physical back.
"They all run hard, one cut and get up the field," Rogers said. "(Washington) will run basically through anything. Solomon (Luther) and Bo bring speed. But I feel like we all have the same goal, one cut and try not to dance too much."
The scheme often varies depending on what the opposing defense tries to take away. On Friday, Southeast took away the pass and the Seminoles athleticism allowed them to contain the perimeter tosses.
So the Pirates pounded Washington inside and for much of the night he was almost a guaranteed 5 yards. On the final drive, Port Charlotte milked over six minutes off the clock with 15 straight runs to score the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard sneak by Rogers.
"It depends on the week," Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. "Some days they're gonna let us run inside, some days they won't. Last week they said you're not gonna beat us throwing the football, so we had to take what we could get. Our conditioning level allowed us to run the ball hard inside where their speed wasn't a factor."
But the weight of the offense doesn't fall solely on the broad shoulders of Washington.
Before the Pirates can challenge teams with their 5-foot-10, 205-pound battering ram, they have to win in the trenches. More so in the running game, the Pirate O-line, paired with the lead blocks from H-back Nick Bianconni, has held up well against some strong fronts. With matchups against similarly athletic teams on the horizon, it will most likely continue to be relied upon.
"Not only are they challenging (Washington), they're challenging our offensive line, our H-backs and our tight ends," Ingman said. "That's our strength training and conditioning. It doesn't magically happen, it's something we have to earn."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.