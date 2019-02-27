PUNTA GORDA — For the first time in his seven years, Jarret Debus’ Port Charlotte Pirates are outright county champs.
It was sweet revenge for the Pirates (46 points) Wednesday, who out-lifted Charlotte (34) and Lemon Bay (30) by healthy margins to claim the county crown. Twice in the last three years, Debus’ team finished in a first place tie. Last year, they had to share the title with Charlotte.
“After the tie last year, we took it personal and we wanted to make sure that we won it this year,” Debus said. “The kids did a good job and I’m real proud of them. They’re extremely dedicated lifters. The reason they win in these meets is because of their work ethic in the weight room.”
All three coaches praised the level of competition that the county meet possesses. The Pirates, Manta Rays and Tarpons typically compete for district and state championships while also putting an emphasis on the county meet.
“This is the pinnacle,” said Debus. “In my opinion, we have the three strongest schools in our county. We have one of the stronger counties in the state. It’s always an extremely competitive meet that we want to work our tails off for.”
Debus stacked the season schedule so that his team would be at the top of their game just in time for Wednesday’s meet.
“We worked very, very little duals with other schools,” he said. “We would train and then go lift against them. It didn’t mean much, but we had to get our meet total in. We went four weeks of training uninterrupted and doing little duals – meet and greets we call them.”
Port Charlotte claimed the title in four of the 10 weight classes. Jakoby Morgan (119), Tim Murphy (129), Christian Clark (219) and Brandon Leacock (HW) all won their respective groups, setting personal bests in the process. Debus praised the unselfishness of Leacock and J’anyrein Washington, both of whom lifted in more challenging weight classes in order for the team to field a fuller lineup and earn more points.
“That’s the fullest we’ve ever been,” Debus said of his team’s lineup. “That win was based off those kids’ dedication and sacrifice of going a weight class up to create room for kids underneath.”
The Tarpons finished in second after sharing the title with the Pirates last year.
“It’s so competitive here in Charlotte County,” Charlotte head coach Ray Hixson said. “You really have to lift as a team. If you don’t, it can hurt you. We had some great performances today overall, but we didn’t lift as well as a team, so that hurt us.”
Jayden Grant lifted the more weight (600 pounds) in the two events than anyone else Wednesday, benching a meet-best 325 pounds. Thomas Dufour (183) and Jayden Opalach (139) each won the title at their classification.
Lemon Bay’s stars performed at their usual level, claiming three individual titles while the team finished third. Wyatt Soucy took home the title in the 238-pound division while Cody Sarver set a personal record in the bench press to take home the 169-pound win. Jordan Andrle, who has overcome two shoulder surgeries in the past two years, showed resiliency to win the 154-pound championship.
“Wyatt is just naturally strong,” Lemon Bay head coach Don Southwell said. “He’s a 600-pound squatter. He’s strong in his mind too. He’s a competitor. For Cody, it’s a lifestyle. He lives it, that’s what he does. He’s a weight lifter.”
All three county rivals will now re-group as they hit the stretch run of the season, gearing up for the start of districts on March 14.
COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS (Top Three)
1st Place – Port Charlotte 46
2nd Place – Charlotte 34
3rd Place – Lemon Bay 30
119 – Jakoby Morgan (PC) 315, Hervans Telfort (CH) 285, Cody Miller (PC) 265
129 – Tim Murphy (PC) 355, Quy Huy (LB) 350, Austin Lowe (CH) 340
139 – Jayden Opalach (CH) 460, Kaden Howell (CH) 390, Camen Wilson (LB) 345
154 – Jordan Andrle (LB) 480, Yuri Bradley (PC) 415, Sean Morgan (PC) 400
169 – Cody Sarver (LB) 570, Cutter Rebol (CH) 530, Triston Jean Pierre (PC) 455
183 – Thomas Dufour (CH) 520, Shevan Pearce (PC) 480, Jake Sheets (CH) 465
199 – Jayden Grant (CH) 600, Keegan Marinola (LB) 555, Nick Banconi (PC) 470
219 – Christian Clark (PC) 565, Josh Clerjuste (PC) 525, Malakai Menzer (CH) 510
238 – Wyatt Soucy (LB) 570, J’anyrein Washington (PC) 565, Hayden Roberson (CH) 505
HW – Brandon Leacock (PC) 550, Dekawann Martin (PC) 535, Kyle Dragon (LB) 520
