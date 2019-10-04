Logan Rogers' arm was the difference in a 40-20 victory over Mariner on homecoming night. The Pirate quarterback passed for nearly 300 yards.
The Port Charlotte Pirates moved to 6-1, with an easy win Friday night at Pirate’s Cove against a Mariner Triton team that fell to 1-5 on the season. It was the Pirates third consecutive victory after taking down previously undefeated Sarasota and defeating a determined Southeast team last week by the narrowest of margins, 22-21.
The Triton’s opening possession found them using the clock effectively against Port Charlotte. Cade Reynolds and Zach Parker kept the Pirates defense occupied for the better part of the first quarter, grinding out yardage, but Mariner failed to capitalize. A 23-yard field goal attempt by Owen Osgood, failed as the result of bad snap, leading to the Mariner holder being swarmed by a sea of Pirates.
The arm of Rogers was on display connecting with Dylan Lockhart with passing plays of 33 and 41 yards. However, it was the Pirates Ja’nyrein Washington rushing for the game’s first touchdown in the opening quarter.
The Pirates continued to build off their momentum in the second quarter, this time Rogers connected with Solomon Luther to give the Pirates an authoritative 14-0 lead. The Pirates' aerial attack was far from over, this time Rogers and Lockhart connected for a commanding 20-0 lead.
But Mariner was undeterred, scoring twice within 12 seconds, a Reynolds rushing touchdown and a fumble recovery from the ensuing kickoff, to bring Mariner within eight points going into the half.
Rogers had been attacking through the air for most of the evening but would score the first touchdown of the second half on a quarterback keeper.
But it would be business as usual for the Pirates with Rogers connecting with Mike Jones for the next two scores, receptions of 34 and 37 yards.
However, the Tritons weren’t going down without a fight, demonstrating their resiliency scoring on a 13-yard passing play, to make it 40-20, Pirates in the closing quarter.
Key Plays: Lockhart receptions of 33 and 41 yards from Rogers, set up the game’s first touchdown from Homecoming King Washington.
Solomon Luther 45-yard touchdown reception.
Lockhart 11-yard touchdown reception.
Eric Dombroski 30-yard fumble recovery touchdown for Mariner.
Key Stats: Lockhart five receptions, 106 yards receiving, one touchdown.
Solomon Luther two receptions, 69 yards receiving, one touchdown.
Jaytren Butler two sacks resulting in losses of 15 yards.
Mike Jones three receptions, 84 yards, two touchdowns.
What it means: The Pirates are 1-1 in the district, with a victory against Southeast and their lone loss in 2019 coming to Palmetto.
Quotes: “I was terrible in preparing them tonight,” said Jordan Ingman, Port Charlotte football coach, “It’s always disappointing when you don’t play up to your potential. We weren’t focused.”
