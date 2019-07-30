By JACOB HOAG
Sports Writer
There’s not much a coach can do when he loses his entires starting five, a group of seniors that rattled off 23 straight wins last year.
Port Charlotte boys basketball coach Kip Rhoten’s task over the summer was to break in a new group of players and see how he can utilize them in his system.
With two tournament wins and invaluable experience gained, Rhoten is pleased with the team’s performance and the first eye test for the Pirates is behind them.
“The summer went real well,” Rhoten said. “Considering that you had eight seniors on last year’s roster and all five starters and 95 percent of the offense, it went really well.”
Port Charlotte played in four tournaments, winning both the Lehigh Summer shootout and the tournament at Eckerd College in St. Pete. In total they played 37 games before shutting down for the rest of the summer. The team went 25-12 overall.
The Pirates “took their lumps” in the opening weekend, going 1-2 at the Lakewood Ranch tournament, but beat Seffner Christian, who was a final four team last season. The win was a defining moment of the summer and gave Rhoten a glimpse of what he had.
“We were down by about 14 and I saw my first sign of toughness when we came back and won that game,” he said. “I;m sitting there thinking, it’s not that bad. They’re buying into what they need to do.”
But it wasn’t all smiles and cheers. Even though Port Charlotte won the Eckerd tournament, there were times the team needed a little push to reach their potential.
“We started the first game like we entered the gym, walking in mud,” Rhoten said. “We were not prepared for it. And that was what I called the butt chewing of the summer time that took place. I ripped into them. I told them, ‘You’re playing soft, you’re playing like JV.’
“Long story short, then they ran the table from there.”
The Pirates still have a long way to go before November rolls around, but now they have some sort of benchmark.
They have three returning contributors from last year in Logan Rogers, Walter Johnson and Colby Schmutz and a host of JV players coming in that only lost one game last season.
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
