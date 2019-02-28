PORT CHARLOTTE — Brandon Corso and Brandon Long combined on a five hit shutout as North Port blanked Port Charlotte, 2-0, in a non-district baseball game Thursday night.
Corso pitched the first five innings, allowing only two hits, while the sophomore Long came on and set down the Pirates in order in the sixth before running into a bit of trouble in the seventh. Port Charlotte put runners at the corners with two outs, but Long got Damian Ashley to fly out to center to end the game.
“Port Charlotte showed a lot of fight there,” Bobcat coach Miles Mayer said. “That’s how you want the ball game to be, you want it to be a battle. And our guys stuck in there and held their own, so hat’s off to those guys.”
“We should have made it interesting the whole game,” Pirate coach Rodney Taylor said. “It’s kind of hard to come out and score runs when you don’t swing the bat. We were not very aggressive at the plate, not the way we have been in the last few games. There’s nothing we can really do without baserunners. We put a little threat on there at the end, but the ball went their way. We had a couple of hard hit balls, and they made plays on them. Their starting pitcher did a great job and they got hits when they needed them.”
Both Bobcat runs were unearned off Pirate starter Tyler Zylstra. In the first inning, Corso led off with a walk, was sacrificed to second, moved to third on a passed ball, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Partridge.
In the fourth, Cameron Carpenter reached on a dropped popup. After a force out at second, Zylstra walked Lazaro Salazar, Corso, and Jayson Zmejkoski to force in the second run.
Port Charlotte got a break in the top of the seventh when Trace Christmas tripled to right to score Partridge from first, but the Pirates appealed and the umpires ruled that Partridge had missed third base.
But the Pirates couldn’t capitalize on a night where the Bobcats pitching dominated.
“Corso did a heck of a job,” Mayer said. “He did everything and more to what we were hoping for him to do. He kept them off balance, which was great. And then for Brandon Long to come in as a young guy for his first appearance this year in a tough situation, to hold his own, it was good to see.”
North Port (2-0) will host Hardee on Friday night. Port Charlotte (1-2) is off until Tuesday when the Pirates will travel to Cape Coral for their first district game of the season.
North Port 1001000 - 2 6. 1
Port Charlotte 0000000 - 0. 5. 2
WP - Brandon Corso. LP -Tyler Zylstra
Leading hitters: Trace Christmas (NP) 2-3, 3B; Kyle Yeager (NP) 2-3.
