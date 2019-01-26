Playing the paint no tall order for Tosi
Mitch Tosi stood 6-foot-2 when he first started playing basketball as an eighth grader — a good height for a middle school post player.
He quickly learned the intricacies of the position and found it was a snug fit with the expectation that he’d hit a growth spurt in high school.
Though his knowledge of the game and skill set have grown immensely over the past four years, his height has not followed the trend.
As a senior for North Port High School, Tosi remains a 6-foot-2 post player, often the smallest guy in the paint. But where many would struggle and inevitably succumb to mismatches, he thrives.
“I usually get the taller competition a lot,” Tosi said. “I’m not always the strongest or the tallest as you can tell on the court. I just gotta play my hardest. Make sure I get loose balls and 50-50 balls and use my hustle to gain an edge. It’s one of the few things I can control.”
Tosi is constantly sized up by opposing players looking for an easy double-double when matched up with the slender, 180-pound center. That usually lasts about a quarter before the frustration of Tosi’s persistent defense sets in.
He doesn’t trash talk much. He’s a quiet kid on the floor who rarely shows emotion positively or negatively. If something doesn’t go his way, it’s a straight-faced, even-keel demeanor. Same holds true if he hits an and-1 to take the lead.
Rather than jaw in the ears of his opponents, he bodies them up, uses his wit and lets his effort do the talking.
“I try to get in their head a little bit,” Tosi said. “They always get annoyed because if they see a little guy, they’re expected to score. But once they see me playing well against them, it usually gets in their heads. I use that to my advantage.”
The Bobcats (10-10) lack height, but have two players, 6-foot-4 senior Eric Baker and 6-foot-5 sophomore Javon Solomon, who have size more suited for the paint. Baker is a sharpshooting small forward that is a consistent outside scorer and Solomon is still in the developmental stage and may eventually take over for Tosi next year.
So rather than switch around other players’ roles, North Port coach Ryan Power has relied heavily on Tosi to hold the paint captive, a sometimes tall order that he carries out more often than not.
Against Bishop Verot, Tosi scored 18 points with six rebounds against a 6-foot-11 center. Against Canterbury, who starts a 6-foot-9 center, Tosi scored 15 with seven rebounds.
He has four double-doubles and is averaging 13.4 points and seven rebounds a game this year.
“He comes in daily and leads with effort and plays with no fear,” Power said. “When you combine those two things, it almost cancels out him being undersized. As long as he outplays the guys, we have a shot to get some layups and offensive rebounds and a couple more rim runs.”
Tosi is very self-aware. He knows his height and he knows his limits. He also knows that his mentality on the floor often has more clarity than those lined up across from him. Big, athletic centers have to work less than Tosi and their size can cover up a lot of shortcomings.
Tosi on the other hand, has little room for error.
So how does he hold his own when thrown in the ring against a guy that has a five or six inch edge?
He watches film on smaller post players like NBA Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Dennis Rodman, studying their mechanics, footwork and even mindset. At the core, it’s all in his head.
“Rodman was obviously a smaller guy and I watch his rebounding,” Tosi said. “He’s a see-ball-get-ball guy and that’s what I try to get in my mind every game. It’s all a mental thing. I’m seen as the underdog a lot of times, but you have to do the best you can and not let it faze you. I use everything I can to gain an edge.
“The bigger guys are often a little slower, so I can drive by them. Or if they’re really tall and like to jump, I just pump fake. You just have to be smart, you can outsmart a lot of people.”
He outsmarts his opponents and does his best to outwork his teammates any chance he gets. Senior Eric Baker sees it in the weight room and faces the results in intra-squad scrimmages during practice.
“He’s definitely the grittiest player out there,” Baker said. “He’s the hardest working player on the floor. I play against him in practice and he’s using his elbows and pushing people around. It helps that he’s so strong.”
It’s been a process, but he was destined to be in the post regardless of the size he was given. Through tenacious hustle and unwavering dedication, Tosi has developed his own play style and certainly measured up to his expectations.
“Every one sees me as a gym dog and that really gets me going,” Tosi said. “I always try and prove everyone wrong. It’s taken a lot of failure to get where I’m at. Lots of shot blocks, lots of getting bodied. But it’s all led me to where I am today.”
Email Jacob Hoag at Jhoag@sun-herald.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
