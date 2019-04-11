PUNTA GORDA — After Thursday’s 8-3 loss at the hands of district foe Fort Myers, the Charlotte High softball team now has five losses.
Two of those came against Lakewood Ranch (15-0) — the No. 2 ranked team in the country. The other two came against the Green Wave, who rank seventh in 7A, according to Maxpreps.
The Lady Tarpons are 12th.
So despite dropping the game, the transformation from Game 1 to Game 2 of the series with Fort Myers (16-3) is one Charlotte coach Greg Higgins has noted.
“The first time we played them, we didn’t play very well,” Higgins said.
“We played well, through five innings it was 3-1. We ended up going out of there with a 10-0. This time, we’ve been working on our hitting and our defense. Now they see that we can beat them. That’s the positive out of tonight.
“I know they get upset when we play good teams like Lakewood Ranch or some of those teams, but I do it for a reason. At the end of the day it makes us better. If we lose, but we play hard, it makes us better.”
Thursday’s matchup started close with Charlotte (13-5) following up the Green Waves’ two runs with two of their own in the second inning.
With a runner on third, Dylan Anthony laid down a soft bunt and was thrown out at first.
The throw allowed Erica Barnes to take off toward home plate for the Lady Tarpons’ first score.
After Paige Thompson drew a walk, Kassidy Hopper singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Alaena Massey from third.
Alyssa Opsahl had a solid night at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance.
But from there, the Charlotte offense went dry, earning a few hits, but not manufacturing runs.
Pair that with some signal miscues and the Green Waved began to pull away.
“I (called) a pitch and they hollered to the girl that hit the home run ‘back up,’” Higgins said.
“I have to teach my pitchers what to do when they do that. Don’t throw what I said. That was two runs. Then to my second baseman I hollered ‘Hop coming your way,’ and she thought it was a pick-off play so she went to second and the girl hit it right where she was at.
“That was three runs on me.”
Home runs in the third and fifth innings increased the lead to 5-2 and Fort Myers tacked on two more runs before inning’s end.
Charlotte tried to mount a charge, scoring in the sixth with a deep sacrifice fly from Malerie Busha, which allowed Thompson to tag up from third, but the deficit was too large.
Charlotte now holds the second spot in the district with five games to play.
