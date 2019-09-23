Staff Reports
Tiny Mite
The PC Bandits and Charlotte Warriors played a tough game against each other in an inter-county rivalry game. The Bandits scored two touchdowns, one by Hudson Nemec and one by the team’s Homecoming winner Ben Guerrier. The defense battled hard with great second half adjustments and team tackling.
The Warriors scored four touchdowns behind a great offensive line. Touchdowns were made by Deandre Ward, Javvais Jones and Jaxiel McClary.
The defense played a solid game only allowing two touchdowns with a fourth down stop to end the game.
8U
PC 25 Charlotte 0
The Bandits had a dominate win over the visiting Warriors. The defense led the way in pitching the shutout. Lincoln Mcnamera, Jeremiah Williams, and Landon Howard all recorded fumble recoveries. Trenton Neel, Brayden Everhart, Dawson Tuck, Jayvien Serrano, Caidence Danoff and Peyton Richardson all did great on defense as well with constant pressure in the backfield.
The offense was a team effort with four different players scoring touchdowns. Brayden Everhart, Dawson Tuck, Jayvien Serrano and Jaxson Mcneil punched it in for scores. The o-line was anchored by McNamara, Neel and Jadan Long.
10U
PC 0 Charlotte 19
Outstanding offensive play by Charlotte’s Xavier Allen with two touchdowns. Jude Kersnason scored on a quarterback sneak to end the game. Isaiah Pitts had some strong runs up the middle. The offensive line played a very strong game. The Charlotte defense did an outstanding job limiting Port Charlotte to only a few first downs and closed the game with a shutout.
It was a hard-fought defensive day for the Bandits with a forced fumble caused by Camryn Price and recovered by Woody Marcelin.
12U
PC 45 Charlotte 0
The offensive line of Ben Davis, Nathan Slater, Mason Kendall, Elijah Redfield, Talon Lewis, James Kessler and Jordan Gorr lead the team to multiple touchdowns.
Jacquan McDaniel had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Noah Swim Smith, Jaelin Johnson, James Foley and Ronald Edmonds lead the defense to their third straight shutout.
14U
PC 31 Charlotte 0
Edd Guerrier homecoming king scored four touchdowns during his homecoming game with Tadah Wesley getting in the end zone for one. Jamal Streeter and Sam Luther helped charge the Bandits down the field.
Tyrell Luther spent his time in the Warrior backfield. Grant Laballister shut down his side of the field defensively. Timothy Petit Frere came up with a fumble recovery and Brody “Hollywood” Lewis had a touchdown saving tackle to maintain the defensive shutout.
With several players missing for the Warriors, the entire team stood up to play a strong game against a strong team. The Charlotte players played with everything they had until the very end and although they weren’t successful in winning the game they must be commended for playing hard with great respect for the game and their opponents.
Englewood Cougars 30, Bradenton PAL Jaguars 12
Landon Spanninger, Austin Werden, Caiden Phillips, and Matthew Whitmore scored touchdowns for the Cougars as Noah Lee kicked two extra points and Amry Wells also kicked an extra point. Lee and Gage Boyce had interceptions.
The Cougars defense shut out the Jaguars until late in the fourth quarter when they scored on a 98-yard kickoff return and a quarterback draw with less than two minutes remaining.
The Cougars ran their record to 2-1 following a blowout win last week. Englewood’s lone loss was at Sarasota Lightning 16-8 in the first game of the season. Englewood faces a team TBA from the Tampa Conference this week at home.
In other score, Englewood Panthers 12 U lost a close battle with the PAL Jaguars 26-20.
