By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Writer
The Port Charlotte boys golf team got its first taste of the state tournament last year, and they’re hungry for more.
After qualifying for states by one stroke in regionals, the team got to experience what it was like to take on the highest level of high school golf at a challenging course in Howey-in-the-Hills.
“I think it’s very important,” coach Rodney Taylor said of the whole team going to states in 2018. “The chemistry they have together, the experience they had together from going last year, hopefully makes them want to come back again and try to get there this year. That’s what we’re hoping for.”
Though they didn’t finish as well as they would have liked, the Pirates are in position to finish even better in 2019 — losing only senior Anthony Hodges and returning top players Marc Kaneko-Fujii and Zach Starkey. Joining them is Eddie Lainhart, a sophomore who transferred from Lemon Bay.
Taylor, in his 10th season leading the Pirates, was thrilled to see Lainhart suited up for the first day of fall practice — adding depth to what was already the best team in the area.
Lainhart qualified for regionals as an individual out of Lemon Bay last season, shooting a 74 there to miss out on states by one stroke. After that close finish, reaching states is on the forefront of his mind.
“I think we have a good chance at going to states,” Lainhart said. “I’ve been playing with Marc and Zach since I was little, and this is a great team all around. We have great players and a great coach. We have everything you need.”
Combined with the improvement of all of the Pirates’ returners and the addition of Lainhart, Port Charlotte is not only shooting for a return to states, but also the first regional title in school history.
“This is for sure the best team I’ve been a part of,” Starkey said. “Everyone has gotten better. We have really high expectations for ourselves this year. We’re hoping to go to states again and have the best finish that Port Charlotte High School has ever had.”
Elsewhere around area golf:
Charlotte
Coach Scott Harvey (19th season)
Key losses: Jacob Smith, Billy Brumbaugh, Jackson Varner, Conor Croke
Key returners: Bryce Hayse, Niko Duggins
The Tarpons are in for a rebuilding season after losing three of their top players from last season. They feature four freshmen players this year.
The strongest returner, Bryce Hayse, is expected to regularly shoot in the 80s, but it may take some time for the rest of the team to catch up.
“I’m setting a couple of goals that are realistic,” Harvey said. “I’m hoping we have a team average score of under 50. Then we’ll raise the expectations to maybe have a team score under 46. We want to continually get better.”
Lemon Bay
Coach Jason Jones (3rd season)
Key losses: Eddie Lainhart (transferred to Port Charlotte), Reece Barber
Key players: Bryce Noll, Brent Walker, Jacob Storm, Chris Hallman (newcomer)
The 2019 season figures to be a year of growth for the Lemon Bay boys golf team.
With just one junior — Hunter DeGore — and no seniors on their roster, the Mantas will have to rely on several underclassmen to shoulder the load this season.
Though sophomores Bryce Noll and Brent Walker have stood out to coach Jason Jones and newcomer Chris Hallman has impressed, the focus will be on growth and improvement with a goal of competing in the end of year district tournament.
“The good thing about the being young is they’re gonna get better, but the bad thing is they’ll make some mistakes,” Jones said. “We’re looking two to three years ahead. If they stick together, the team chemistry is great, I think we’ll have something special.”
North Port
Coach Thomas Mayer (1st season)
Key losses: Patrick Looney, Alvaro Amaya
Key players: Austin Harrelson (newcomer), Brayden Spain (newcomer), Mason Rajala, Ethan Nguyen-Do
The Bobcats and first-year coach Thomas Mayer come into 2019 expecting to rely on its young talent and veteran leadership. Harrelson and Spain — both of whom also play baseball — have Mayer excited about the future of the team. Mayer, a PGA of America Golf Professional, is focusing on teaching both the physical and mental aspects of the game and wants to build a winning culture at North Port.
“I have high expectations for my players in not only their performance on the course, but also in their behavior off the course as well,” Mayer said.
“I am extremely excited that our athletic director, Tony Miller, believed in me enough to give me this opportunity and I know that we will be a force in the area for many years to come.”
Venice
Brent Pinkerton (2nd season)
Key losses: Dean Badger, Evan Mason
Key players: Ben Snyder, Tristen Evans, Julian Gauthier, Jackson Adams, Marcus Keck
After losing seniors Dean Badger (regional qualifier) and Evan Mason, the Venice boys golf team is young in 2019, but still has the depth to compete in the area.
Snyder is the group’s only senior, and started the season strong by shooting a 73 at the John Ryan Invitational.
Evans, Keck and Adams are all capable of shooting in the low 80s as well, and give Pinkerton a lot of reason for optimism about the team’s future.
“We lost some good senior players, but we also return a lot of talented players as well,” Pinkerton said. “Ben (Snyder) and Tristen (Evans) have made some strides from last season, and other players like Julian (Gauthier), Jackson (Adams) and Marcus (Keck) should give us enough depth for the next couple of years.”
