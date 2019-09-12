The Port Charlotte High softball program has a new leader with the school announcing the hiring of former Pirate Morgan Coslor on Thursday.
Coslor, a 22-year-old former graduate of Port Charlotte, takes over after former coach Ryann Baker-Brose moved to Georgia. The team went 12-12 last year. Though she’s will be just a few years older than some of her seniors come spring, Port Charlotte Athletic Director Bob Bruglio liked the energy she plans to bring to the team.
“She played four years of college ball and played overseas,” Bruglio said. “She is young, but knowledgeable and eager.”
Coslor has been away from her hometown for much of the past four years.
She played for Sterling College in Kansas before traveling to play professionally in Taiwan following her college graduation in May. In college, she hit over .300 for her career, batting in the middle of the lineup and had a perfect fielding percentage as a catcher.
It wasn’t until she returned to the United States last month that she heard about the opening and immediately reached out.
“When I got back home I saw that there was an opening and immediately reached out,” Coslor said. “I didn’t really expect to get the job because I didn’t have any coaching experience, but I was very thankful that they chose me to lead the program.”
She joins head football coach Jordan Ingman and a handful of assistants that are former Pirates who have returned to the school to coach. For her, it’s exactly where she wants to be.
“I’ve been away from home for so long, it’s nice to be back,” Coslor said. “I played in Kansas and of course Taiwan. It’s really nice to be able to come back to the school where I graduated from and coach where I played.”
The biggest challenge will be learning the intricacies of coaching, something she has little experience with to this point. Once she figures that out, she feels her softball expertise will help ease the transition prior to spring.
“There’s a lot to figure out,” Coslor said. “I don’t really know how a lot of this works and I feel like I’m a little behind. But I’ve been mentored by some really good coaches and I know I can go to them if I ever need anything. I’m just excited to get started.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.