The lacrosse scene in Port Charlotte is still in the building stages, but it has been slowly and meticulously groomed during its five-year existence.
Though the wins aren't plentiful just yet, both the boys and girls programs feel they're on the verge of a jump in numbers and experience.
"We start off every season with a little bit of a lack of experience, but it's a building process," boys coach Dylan Goodill said. "The kids have really begun to come together as a team and find their roles and fit in as opposed to just picking up the fundamentals. They're running plays and completing full games as a team."
To get the programs to the stage where they're competitive on a regular basis, the teams need numbers and youth.
Those two factors are finally beginning to trend upwards for Port Charlotte, which is seeing a strong number of young players returning to the sport.
They don't come in with much experience, but the longer they play, the more skill and knowledge they pick up to pair with the seniors.
"From the first year I was here I went front barely able to field a team to having a full team," Goodill said. "It's awesome the amount of growth and interest that we've gotten out here that are younger rather than just getting older kids that cycle through. Younger kids can come in and grow and develop and bring interest into it with their friends."
It's been a rough year for both teams. Often they've come close — the girls lost 7-6 in overtime on Friday — but sustained success is what they're after.
On Monday, the boys (0-10) lost 14-3 to Immokalee and the girls (1-11) fell 12-3 to Cypress Lake, but the coaches can see the growth outside the records.
"We've been struggling for wins, but we've been playing very tough defensively," girls coach Blair Woods said. "Our goals against is down almost five goals since last year. It's a rebuild read to start. We're graduating six girls, but we've got so many young inexperienced girls. We're really excited about those coming back. They've become real contributors on the team. We're definitely on the upswing."
Even down in the waning seconds, you saw players hurling their bodies in front of shots and attackers still firing at the net.
Rather than sulk, they keep working toward the future success of the program.
"It's awesome, Goodill said. "We have so many seniors on the team that realize they only have four games left. The younger guys feel that as well and they can kind of feed off that energy. Nobody on our team wants to just lay down for every opponent. We're not done playing until the final whistle."
Despite the desire for young players to mold, the seniors have begun to lay the foundation. The girls team celebrated Senior Night on Monday, honoring six girls that have helped build the program. Among those is captain Brooke Ollerenshaw, who scored her 100th career goal on Friday and added two more against Cypress Lake.
"The seniors have been tremendous," Woods said. "Brooke Ollerenshaw with her 100-plus points for us, our goalie duo of the Kaufman girls. They've just been huge for us and held the program together throughout. Now we're ready to take it up a notch."
