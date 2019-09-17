For most fans, the sight of Port Charlotte running back Ja’Nyrein Washington rumbling his way for a 49-yard touchdown against DeSoto County was impressive, but not surprising.
Washington’s exploits have almost become a weekly occurrence for the Pirates.
But what went unnoticed on that play was senior H-back Nick Bianconi bursting through as the lead blocker, knocking a DeSoto linebacker to the outside and allowing Washington to cut back off his hip.
Bianconi is not the type to seek credit. It’s not in his nature. Washington got the attention, but Bianconi was a big part of the reason that run, and many others, opened up.
“It’s a really fun position to play,” Bianconi said. “I get satisfaction from making a block and seeing (Washington) run off my butt and see him score. Whenever all of them score, it’s us scoring, it feels the same.”
Bianconi has spent the past three seasons blowing open holes for the Pirate running game after playing his first year at linebacker. In turn, the Pirates have averaged 182 yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry in four games this year.
It wasn’t an overly difficult transition to the offensive side, but he had to learn how to read the front seven and how each of Port Charlotte’s running backs liked to run.
Assistant coach Kyle Wheeler, deemed the best H-back to ever play at Port Charlotte by head coach Jordan Ingman, recently joined the staff and has had an immediate impact on Bianconi.
Blocking for one of the school’s most successful running backs in Brennan Norus, a 1,700-yard rusher in 2015, Wheeler played a big role in the success of the Pirate’s run-heavy offense before graduating in 2017.
Now back with the program, Wheeler has first-hand experience with just about any issue Bianconi may encounter. That has resulted in him forging a tight bond with the senior and allowed Bianconi to thrive in the role.
“We’ve really come to understand each other personally,” Wheeler said. “When he talks to somebody about the struggles he’s having, I know what he’s going through because I know what’s hard for him. It’s easier for me than a coach that hasn’t played the position. I understand what it’s actually like in a game time situation.”
Even before Wheeler became his coach, Bianconi was well aware of Wheeler’s abilities.
When Bianconi was playing on defense as a freshman, the two battled against each other in practice and more often than not, Wheeler got the best of him early on.
“He used to crack block me all the time,” Bianconi joked.
Once making the switch, Bianconi quickly learned the blue collar nature of the position. H-back not only takes physicality to open up holes, but versatility to take on a variety of defenders on all three levels.
That’s where Wheeler has seen the biggest progress with Bianconi. Also aided by adding 35 pounds to his frame and 200-pounds to his lift total, he has taken pride in his role and has proven to be a key cog in the offensive scheme.
“You’re asking one kid to block a corner, who might be the most athletic player on the team and then on the very next play block a 300-pound defensive lineman,” Wheeler said. “It’s a tough position. Nick has matured a lot. He’s one of the smartest kids and better leaders I’ve been around. When you talk to him, you understand that he knows football.”
Bianconi may take a backseat when it comes to touchdown celebrations, but often he’s the spark that enables them to happen.
“He’s a grinder and a tough kid,” Ingman said. “He does a little bit of everything — screens, pass routes, blocks five technique, linebackers, corners. You name it, he does it.
“Kyle has been a big influence on Nick’s development. Kyle deserves a ton of credit for his coaching and Nick deserves a ton of credit for taking the coaching.
“You can coach a kid hard, but if he doesn’t listen, it doesn’t matter. Nick listens to Kyle and respects Kyle. It’s been a good relationship there.”
