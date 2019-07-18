Under the bright Florida sun in sweltering heat, the Port Charlotte football team hosted Sarasota-Riverview for a late-summer 7-on-7 scrimmage.
It's one of the last ones they will compete in and a sign that summer ball is reaching its end.
The Pirates came out swinging, with junior quarterback Logan Rogers connecting on a deep pass for a touchdown on the first play of the morning.
But from there, things turned sour for a stretch. Rogers threw three interceptions — one on a tipped pass and another because the receiver fell down — and the defense allowed multiple methodical drives by the Rams.
"I'm more disappointed in our sense of urgency," Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. "It's been a long week. It's max week in the weight room. They ran 17 gassers two days ago, so their legs are dead. But at the same time, we still would've liked to see a better sense of urgency."
The Pirates finally found their stride toward the end of the nearly two-hour event.
After two interceptions and a stalled drive, Rogers hit Nick Bianconi deep over the middle and then began to establish a strong rapport with new offensive weapon Solomon Luther.
Rogers and Luther connected on three consecutive drives sandwiched by two touchdown passes to Bo Guy.
Luther primarily played defensive back last season, but is now becoming an important two-way player for the Pirates -- much like his brother T.J. was a few years back.
"I didn't play too much offense last year, but I'm playing a lot this year," Luther said. "I've been a one-way guy for a long time so playing two ways is kind of hard for me. But I like it."
In the 7-on-7, Luther brought in two deep snags as well as a short score in traffic after struggling to find the ball early.
With a new group of receivers this year, Luther could play a key role.
"He's very consistent," Ingman said. "He's a guy that gets better every day and you're starting to see the finished product. He's an example of a kid that's gotten better each year that he's played for us and gotten better each offseason.
"He's very fast. He's our guy that can really stretch it, kind of like his brother. In normal football where they don't know it's a pass and they're cheating up, he's a guy that can take advantage of it."
On the defensive side, Solomon's brother, Virgil -- one of seven Luther athletes in the family -- made two big plays.
After dropping an interception a few plays earlier, Virgil jumped an out route and hauled in the pick. Toward the end of the game, he out-leapt the Riverview receiver on a fade route in the end zone to thwart a touchdown.
Overall, Ingman was lukewarm on the performance, more so because he knows that 7-on-7 isn't their game. Port Charlotte relies on the run and play-action, which is hard to replicate in these pass-heavy games.
But with fall camp just around the corner on July 29, he's ready to get to work for the last few weeks before the show starts on Aug. 23 at Lemon Bay High School.
"We don't ever put much stock in any of our 7-on-7's," Ingman said. "We don't change our offense or defense for them, which we see a lot. So 7-on-7's are tough for us. There's a bunch of work that goes into fall camp, so we're excited to actually play football. All of these 7-on-7's and conditioning is all well and good, but that's just to prepare for fall camp. We're excited to get started."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.