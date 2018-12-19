It's a good thing the cold and snow doesn't bother Port Charlotte wideout Tyler Perry. On Wednesday he signed with the University of South Dakota where the average temperature is currently in the high 20's.
But the feelings were all warm inside the Port Charlotte High School media center where Perry signed his letter of intent to play for the Coyotes, an FCS team, as part of the 72-hour early signing window. Afterward, Perry celebrated and took pictures with countless family members, friends and teammates.
"It feels good knowing you still get to play football and do what you love to do for the next four years, at a university, for free," Perry said. "It's exciting. It's very humbling feeling. A lot of kids work this hard and this long and they say, you're too short or something. To know that I have the skills and the abilities I got, I'm beyond happy."
Perry was the Pirates top receiver as a senior, catching 22 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns. His best game came against Cape Coral where he caught five balls for 138 yards and a score in the fourth quarter alone.
As one of the more athletic talents on the Pirate roster, Perry consistently made his presence known win or lose. In a 49-13 blowout loss to North Fort Myers, Perry caught two touchdowns in the final six minutes, on of which was a one-handed, under-the-leg grab as he fell to the ground.
He also recorded eight sacks as a defensive end.
"He played five positions by the end," Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. "His willingness to learn every one of them was something we really appreciated as a coaching staff. He's a great talent that will do very well at the next level."
Perry did more than just help the team as a whole, he immensely impacted the development of young quarterback Logan Roger, who often relied on Perry.
"Tyler made my job easier in a bunch of ways," Rogers said. "Any time I was in trouble and I needed to make a play out of nothing he had the athletic ability to go up and bring it down. When I knew the team needed a big shot down field, I’d know before the play even started he’d be the guy I’m throwing it too."
So why South Dakota, a 24-hour drive away?
Surprisingly it wasn't really about the football. Perry has aspirations of becoming a sports physical therapist and the University of South Dakota has one of the top programs. But football has its place too.
"From an academic standpoint, they have the best funding up there and the No. 1 program," Perry said. "The campus is beautiful up there. I hit it right off the bat with Coach (Ockinga). He got me hooked right when he hit me up.
"When I finally made it up there and seen the campus and met the players I was like, 'Yeah this is the place I wanna go.'"
