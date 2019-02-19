Last week in a preseason game against the Imagine School of North Port, Port Charlotte senior Seaaira Yiengst hit her first career home run.
On Monday night she followed that up with a dominant opening to the regular season as the Lady Pirates beat DeSoto County 13-1 in five innings.
“I was feeling amazing,” Yiengst said. “I knew my team had my back. We’ve practiced really hard these past few weeks and we had a really good preseason start. So I just knew when we came out here tonight, I wanted to throw the best game I could.”
Yiengst, who is feeling much more at ease at the plate, showed her power, precision and speed both offensively and in the circle.
In three at-bats, Yiengst went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a triple. She was just as commanding in the circle, pitching a one-run complete game with none earned and 11 strikeouts, including eight in a row between the second and third innings.
“I’ve been a lot more comfortable at the plate,” Yiengst said. “Sometimes I’m a little jittery, but I’ve been very comfortable these past few games.”
It was an offensive onslaught for the Lady Pirates, who pressured the Lady Bulldogs into a handful of errors.
Port Charlotte poured on four runs in the first inning, three coming off an inside-the-park home run from Madison Boyette. She drove a ball deep to center field and the center fielder couldn’t connect on the throw as Boyette rounded third for the score.
The second inning was more of the same. Sara Tirb reached on a double to left field and was driven in by Emma Jurisko to make it 5-0. The Lady Pirates then scored on back-to-back plays to score Jurisko on sacrifice groundout to first and Beck on an RBI-triple from Yiengst to push it to 7-0.
Olivia Hernandez scored from second via an error in the third to add another run.
“I told them, as hard as they’ve been working the past couple weeks, you guys need to come out here and celebrate all of the hard work,” Port Charlotte coach Ryann Baker said. “If you put the ball and put pressure on them, errors will happen. And when that does happen, that’s when we need to capitalize with the next person up.”
DeSoto’s best offensive inning came in the top of the fourth. Bre Tew drove one of Desoto’s two hits to right field and was later brought in by a ball tipping off a helmet into the dugout, advancing the runners.
But Port Charlotte would respond with a five-run inning to push its lead to 12. Yiengst, Hernandez, Tirb and McKenna Hoffman all drove in runs in the fifth.
Fittingly, Yiengst closed out the game with a 1-2-3 inning, capping an impressive start to her final season at Port Charlotte.
“This hasn’t really happened the past four years so to come out and start like this is absolutely amazing,” Yiengst said. “We have really good team chemistry this year. There are a lot of young girls and our upperclassmen are into pounding in what we need to do.
“Of course our goal is always to go to the state championship because that’s everyone’s goal, but we really just want to come out here and take it one game at a time.”
