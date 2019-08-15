A slight ray of hope emerged late Thursday night in the ongoing labor dispute that has already canceled one area game and threatened to shut down two others.

Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said that he has heard that a contract is in the offing and that there is a good chance the Pirates will host North Fort Myers tonight as planned.

Those reports could not be confirmed by the Sun Newspapers and the FHSAA could not be reached for comment.

"From what I understand, and I don't know how true it is, but there are reports that the officials have reached an agreement and other plans are being secured," Ingman said early Thursday evening. "We hope that everything returns to normalcy tomorrow. We're preparing right now like we're playing tomorrow. That's what we're hoping for."

Schools began scrambling Wednesday night when the Lee County School District announced the cancellation of its home games due to the ongoing stalemate between itself and the South Gulf Football Officials Association (SGFOA). That decision resulted in the cancellation of Charlotte High's matchup with Mariner and left both Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay's preseason games up in the air.

The disagreement began due to the SGFOA's request for a pay raise from its $65 per game allotment. It appeared that a deal was in place on Tuesday between the SGFOA and its member schools to offer a $10 increase, according Port Charlotte Athletic Director Bob Bruglio, but that deal never materialized.

Bishop Verot, which previously used SGFOA officials but is not located in Lee County, was able to secure officials with the help of the FHSAA to play its game Thursday night.

Either way, Port Charlotte seniors are trying to keep everyone focused on preparing for the game.

"Captains on the team and our leaders just try to tell them, 'In your mind, prepare like we're playing tomorrow no matter what,'" Port Charlotte senior linebacker Devin Hunter said. "No game, game on, we're locked in. In our minds we're playing tomorrow. We're mad, we're frustrated, but ain't nothing changed."

The Tarpons attempted to have their game moved to Thursday at their field, but were told no officials were available.

As of Thursday evening, Lemon Bay hadn't secured officials and has given the FHSAA a noon deadline before they would have to call the game.

"It bugs me when adults make decision that affect kids," Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. "The kids have done nothing wrong in this situation. They’ve worked their butts off all summer. Some of them for four years doing everything they can to play, hopefully, 11 football games a year. And decisions made by adults have put that in jeopardy. That bothers me."

Southwell said that while other officials associations have been contacted by the FHSAA and area schools, those associations have been unwilling to help fill in as they “stay in solidarity with their brothers.”

The potential for lost games is particularly frustrating for seniors, as these games are ones that likely won’t be made up, and could be the final stretch of competitive football for several area athletes.

“Maybe they’re not taking into consideration that, for the seniors at least, some of these guys have a limited amount of games they’re going to play,” Lemon Bay senior linebacker Aidan Moore said. "These are the last 10 or 11 games they’ll play for the rest of their lives.

“They’re just taking that from them. Most of the refs around here probably played in high school, and they know what it’s like to go through their senior year and end on that final game. To know that feeling and then take that away from someone else is just frustrating.”

Though it's only a preseason game, the loss of Charlotte's game and potentially others has implications beyond today. Players trying to get recruited are pressed by college coaches to have strong tape from their first three games. With this loss, there is now heightened pressure to perform during the first two regular season games.

"The first three games are very crucial in college recruiting," Charlotte senior linebacker Malakai Menzer said. "FIU and Pitt are on me about after these games are over I need to send them the tape. There are players on our team that don't have offers yet and are potential college athletes, so it's disappointing that we're caught up in the middle of it."

Talks between the SGFOA and Lee County have not netted a solution, which makes the idea of this carrying over into Week 1 a real possibility. If that were to happen, North Port's road trip to Estero could be in jeopardy. All other local schools would have officials.