In a district rematch from a December victory, the Port Charlotte Pirates girls basketball team was again able to overpower the Island Coast Gators. After traveling to Cape Coral for the first meeting and defeating the Gators 65-24, Port Charlotte handily took care of business at home on Tuesday, winning 69-22.
Port Charlotte ran away against the Gators from the tip-off, starting the night on an 18-0 run, and nearly holding their opponent scoreless for the entire quarter. The first quarter ended with the Pirates holding an 18-1 lead, as Island Coast sunk a free throw with under a minute left.
The Pirates defense held Island Coast to 0-7 shooting from the field and forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter on their way to the impressive lead. Sophomore guard Sade Romain led Port Charlotte with seven points in seven minutes of play to start the game.
The gameplan on defense for Port Charlotte was to pressure the Gators’ ball handler, which they did for three quarters. Mike Progl, head coach of the Lady Pirates wasn’t happy with his teams effort in the second quarter, however.
“Second quarter they started backing off a little bit and I said ‘you can’t back off,” said Progl. “If you want to be a good team it needs to happen for four quarters, you can’t pick and choose when you want to turn it on.’ We tried to change some stuff up with our press and we really needed to have an outing with them putting pressure on. They did that for the first quarter, third quarter and fourth quarter.”
The Pirates were able to turn the pressure back on at the end of first half and for the remainder of the game on Tuesday. They forced 28 turnovers on the night, 22 of which were steals. By contrast, Island Coast forced 17 turnovers, but only came away with five steals.
The amount of unforced errors is something Progl said his team needs to work on with a tough stretch of away games at Charlotte, North Port, Lemon Bay and Cape Coral on the schedule in the next 10 days.
“You learn a lot from watching a team the first time,” said Progl. “The first time we played Charlotte we hurt ourselves more-so than them hurting us. We made errors and did undisciplined things, to where a team like Charlotte, who is disciplined, will feast off of you not being disciplined. I think we’ve made strides on trying to correct that.”
On the offensive end, Port Charlotte was just as impressive Tuesday, shooting 62.5 percent from the field, led by an 8-10 night from Alani Qualls. Qualls had 16 points with six assists and four steals in her 26 minutes on the court.
Sharina Hudson and Ashlyn Henderson chipped in 9 and 8 points, respectively, with both girls ending the night with five steals and three assists as well. Junior center/forward Alysa Taylor added 8 points in the victory.
Island Coast 1 15 4 2 22
Port Charlotte 18 19 23 9 69
