Things are starting to heat up on the district front for several of our area teams.
Port Charlotte, Charlotte, Venice and DeSoto County are all still in the hunt for a district championship.
Over the next four weeks, they will battle through the final stretch of the district schedule.
Venice swallowed it's last lumps of the year with Baltimore powerhouse, St. Frances, coming in and leaving with an easy victory. Port Charlotte and Charlotte each recorded non-district wins and DeSoto took down Lemon Bay.
Here's how the rankings shake out:
1. Charlotte (5-1, Last week: 1): Not much movement up or down for Charlotte on the momentum front. They have been able to go out and win games they were expected to win. Last week it was a 24-14 triumph over Lehigh. Their schedule now ramps up again with games against Palmetto and Port Charlotte upcoming.
2. Venice (3-3, Last week: 2): Two of the Indians' losses were somewhat expected when the schedule came out. IMG Academy and St. Frances both hold national acclaim. St. Frances came in last week and threw down a 49-7 rout on Venice. Things get a lot easier for the Indians down the stretch and they hope the tough sledding will help come playoff time.
3. Port Charlotte (6-1, Last week: 3): Port Charlotte is creeping closer to the second spot with another strong showing — they beat Mariner, 40-20. The passing game opened up and the Pirates go into bye week will all sorts of momentum with Charlotte up next.
4. DeSoto County (4-2, Last week: 4): DeSoto was able to respond to every Lemon Bay score on Friday. Quarterback Tony Blanding scored four touchdowns in the 35-14 win. They are in prime position to compete for a district title and a second straight playoff run.
5. North Port (1-6, Last week: 6): North Port finally got in the win column with a 18-13 victory over Bayshore. The running game was electric with quarterback Kevin Riley totaling 135 yards.
5. Lemon Bay (0-7, Last week: 5): The Mantas fell to the Bulldogs, but have scored nine or more points in all but one game this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.