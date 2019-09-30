Get ready for the playoff push guys, because crunch time is just about here.
District play has begun and the preseason fanfare has begun to wear off. Now it's about which teams are legitimate contenders and which are going to fall by the wayside.
Last week saw Port Charlotte, Venice and DeSoto County pick up big district wins. Port Charlotte has knocked off two undefeated teams in a row, Venice made light work of previously dominant Sarasota in preparation for its toughest game yet, Charlotte got some rest and DeSoto handled Cape Coral.
These four are in the hunt with big games to come. Venice plays nationally ranked St. Frances on Friday and the Pirates and Tarpons are preparing for big matchups against Braden River, Palmetto and each other.
Let's see how the events of the last week affected our ranks:
1. Charlotte (4-1, Last week: 1): The Tarpons busy scouting last week during their bye week, checking out their remaining opponents. They stay atop the rankings with a quality win over Fort Myers and a loss Braden River, who appears better than its record suggests.
2. Venice (3-2, Last week: 2): Though Venice beating Sarasota isn't as impressive as when the Pirates did it two weeks ago, it's still a quality 42-7 win for the Indians. Venice will need everything they have to beat St. Frances this week, but are still in the hunt for a district title.
3. Port Charlotte (5-1, Last week: 3): Another week, another gutsy win for Port Charlotte. Aside from a wild Hail Mary to end the half, the Pirates defense was able to contain the athletic Seminoles. There is little to doubt about the Pirates after the past two weeks, but their tough stretch is far from over.
4. DeSoto County (3-2, Last week: 4): The Bulldogs are enjoying a 2-0 record in district play and on a collision course with the playoffs. A smooth 29-point win over Cape Coral has them riding high. DeSoto's only two losses have come from quality teams above them on this list. Their schedule sets up nicely going forward.
5. Lemon Bay (0-6, Last week: 5): The Mantas were able to put up two touchdowns on Friday, but are still searching for their first win of the season. That could come soon with their final three games coming against currently winless teams.
6. North Port (0-6, Last week: 6): It looks like Lehigh might've been better than their winless record would lead you to believe. The Bobcats are still looking for consistency on both sides of the ball and their first win of the year.
