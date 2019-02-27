Tennis
Charlotte girls 5, Port Charlotte 2
In a match that was postponed from last week, the teams had to again try and beat the rain, playing first to eight games.
The Tarpons got the edge winning both doubles and three singles matches.
In singles, Sofia Scalvina (8-4), Kami Arias (8-6) and Paige Kehoe (8-6) won their matches for Charlotte. For the Lady Pirates it was Sarah Sutter (8-5) and Megan Corn (8-5).
In the No. 1 doubles. Charlotte’s tandem of Liz Davis and Scalvini edged Port Charlotte’s Michelle Biffaretti and Sutter in a tie breaker set 7-4. In the other doubles match, Megan McGivern and Arias won 8-6.
Baseball
Port Charlotte 18, Booker 1
The Pirates came out swinging in a rout of Booker. The Pirates move to 1-1 on the young season.
Venice
Due to bad weather in the Palmetto area, the Venice baseball games were postponed.
Boys Volleyball
Venice 3, Brooks Debartolo 0
The Venice Indians boys volleyball team rode a dominant performance of its front line in a 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-23) sweep of Brooks DeBartolo in boys volleyball action on Wednesday night.
Josh Kinker led the Indians with seven kills. Luke Wheatley had four aces.
Venice (5-0) will host 2018 state runner-up Celebration next Friday (March 1).
