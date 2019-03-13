Snowbird Classic Scores
Kansas 7, Seton Hall 4
Marietta College 5, Kean University 3
Saint Joseph's 8, Central Conn. State 2
Eastern Conn. State 11, Scranton 4
Boys Weightlifting
Both Venice and Charlotte high schools were crowned district champs after tying with 42 team points each at Wednesday's District 14-2A meet hosted by the Tarpons.
Also competing were North Port (30), which finished third and Port Charlotte (29), which finished fourth.
Here are the top placers from the area:
District Champs (BP, C/J, Total)
129 - Kaden Howell, Charlotte (220, 190, 410)
139 - Peter Pollack, North Port (260, 245, 505)
154 - Michael Tripani, Venice (250, 235, 485)
199 - Jayden Grant, Charlotte (325, 275, 600)
238 - Marlem Louis, Venice (335, 275, 610)
UNL - Scott Schenke, Venice (335, 315, 650)
Runners-up
119 - Jakobe Morgan, Port Charlotte (160, 165, 325)
139 - Jadan Opalach, Charlotte (245, 225, 470)
154- Steven Dvornik, North Port (250, 235, 485)
169 - Cutter Rebol, Charlotte (270, 270, 540)
183 - Thomas Dufour-Stewart, Charlotte (285, 250, 535)
199 - Christian Clark, Port Charlotte (280, 280, 560)
219 - Jan'yrein Washington, Port Charlotte (300, 270, 570)
238 - Brandon Leacock, Port Charlotte (270, 300, 570)
For the full results and Regional qualifiers see yoursun.com.
Softball
Lemon Bay 26, Dunbar 1
There was no shortage of excitement in Tuesday's Lemon Bay softball game against Dunbar. The Lady Mantas scored 26 runs in just three innings to earn their fifth win of the season.
Lemon Bay scored nine runs in the first, 10 in the second and seven in the third. 11 of the 26 runs came via a pitching or fielding error.
Leading in RBIs were Olivia Gibb (3), Karlie Sweiderk (3), Christain Chandler (2), Ella Kraszewski (2) and Caroline Hill (2). On the mound, Kraszewski pitched three innings, allowing one run on one hit with four strikeouts. She only faced 13 batters.
Baseball
Riverview 8, North Port 4
A late rally by Riverview gave the Rams the win and pushed North Port to 5-2 on the year.
After Riverview plated two runs in the top of the first inning, North Port responded with four of its own.
An RBI-double from Jayson Zmejkoski scored Brandon Corso and Zmejkoski was later brought in off a groundball to short from Trace Christmas to tie the game.
Alex Partridge broke the tie with an RBI-double and Nick Gurskinski drove him in two atbats later.
But from there the scoring halted for the Bobcats. It wasn't until the top of the seventh that Riverview would plate four runs and steal the win.
The North Port pitching staff gave up four earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.
Boys Lacrosse
Riverview 10, Venice 1
Venice falls to 2-5 on the year with a 10-1 loss to Riverview. Donovan Milano scored the goal for the Indians.
