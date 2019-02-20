TENNIS
LEMON BAY BOYS 6, SOUTHEAST 1
The Mantas got an early season win on Wednesday ver Southeast to move to 2-0 on the young season.
Earning wins in singles for Lemon Bay were Enrique Subero (2-6, 6-4, 10-8, 2) Noah Pirro (6-1, 6-1), Josh Hutcherson (6-0, 6-1), Matt Hutcherson (6-3, 6-0) and Cameron Hinkle (6-2, 6-2).
In doubles, Parth Patel and Sebastian Holmes won 8-6.
VENICE GIRLS 7, CHARLOTTE 0
The Lady Indians got a clean sweep over Charlotte on Wednesday to move to 2-0 as Charlotte falls to 1-1.
In singles, Nikki Kulcsar defeated Sofia Scalvini 6-2, 6-1, Laura Kulcsar defeated Liz Davis 6-0, 6-0, Alexa Moghina defeated Megan McGivern 6-1, 6-1, Katelyn Houston defeated Kami Arias 6-0, 6-0 and Gracie Leonard defeated Paige Kehoe 6-0, 6-0.
Earning doubles points were the tandems of Kulcsar/Houston (8-0) and Kulcsar/Moghina (8-1).
VENICE BOYS 7, CHARLOTTE 0
Following the girls team, the Indians also got a sweep of the Tarpons as they move to 2-0 and Charlotte falls to 1-1.
In singles, Ben Zipay defeated Trey Flores 6-0, 6-0, Ryan Rajakar Joe Swan 6-0, 6-1,Mason Lai Jacob Adler 6-1, 6-1, Troy Bankemper defeated Johnny Villareal 6-2, 6-1 and Louis Ferreira defeated Ethan Rodetsky 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, the tandems of Zipay/Rajakar (8-0) and Lai/Bankemper (8-0) earned wins.
DESOTO GIRLS 5, BOOKER 0
DESOTO BOYS 4, BOOKER 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
For the Venice boys volleyball team, Wednesday night’s game against Berkeley Prep represented a lot of firsts.
Though Venice nearly coughed up a 24-16 lead in the opening set, it regrouped to put away the Buccaneers with relative ease, finishing the match with a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-17, 25-7) at the TeePee.
“We kind of let them back in it in Game 1 when we should have closed the door, but for a lot of these guys, it’s their first volleyball game ever at Venice High School,” Indians coach Brian Wheatley said. “They’ve been watching the girls from the stands all these years, so it can be a little intimidating, but they did a nice job."
LACROSSE
SAINT STEPHENS 13, VENICE BOYS 6
Saint Stephen’s took the lead from Venice in the second quarter and never looked back in a 13-6 victory over the Indians in the season opener for both teams.
Venice freshman Jack Clarkson led the Indians with a pair of goals. Saint Stephen’s Colin Varady led all scorers with 5 goals.
Venice (0-1) returns to action Saturday afternoon with a road game at Clearwater Calvary Christian.
