Boys Weightlifting
Not one, not two, not three, but four Regional championships now for the Lemon Bay High School boys weightlifting team after another title was earned on Saturday.
The Mantas took the 1A-8 title, beating out Bayshore by five points. Out of 25 schools, Lemon Bay lead with 44, Bayshore had 39 and Labelle had 33 to round out the top three.
"This was our fourth Regional Championship in a row," Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. "Very proud of our team. We bounced back from a very difficult runner-up finish by one point to Bayshore at the District Meet 2 weeks ago."
The individual region champions for Lemon Bay were Caleb Cooper (129-pound class, 395 total), Jordan Andrle (154-pounds, 495 total) and Cody Sarver (169-pounds, 585 total). The champions are the only automatic qualifiers for states, but after all regions report scores, more will be selected to fill out the brackets.
Other wrestlers with strong finishes include: Huy Quy, fourth place in 129-pounds; Preston Van Dine, third place in 169-pounds, Keegan Marinola, third place in 199-pounds; Billy Martin, third in 219-pounds; Wyatt Soucy, second in 238-pounds; Jacob Patterson, fifth in 238-pounds.
Track and Field
Tarpon Classic
Boys
Team Results: BARRON COLLIER 109, PALMETTO RIDGE 76, PORT CHARLOTTE 68, FORT MYERS 67, GULF COAST 46, NORTH PORT 44, BOOKER 42, BISHOP VEROT 37, CHARLOTTE 35, ISLAND COAST 28, LEMON BAY 28
Individual results: High Jump: 1. Nicholas Thevenin (SFM) 1.83m, 2. Samauri Bane (BKR) 1.83m, 3. Elijah Houser (LB) 1.78m;
Triple Jump: 1. Yeremi Tatis (GC) 12.58m, 2. Samuel Pierre (PR) 12.18m, 3. Christian Pereira (CHS) 11.91m;
Discus Throw: 1. Dominick Russell (IC) 41.69m, 2. Carsen Volz (BV) 39.84m, 3. Matthew Morales (NP) 38.32m;
Javelin: 1. Reece Willis (LB) 42.77m, 2. Cade Newton (CHS) 42.72, 3. Austin Andrle (LB) 41.35m;
3200 Relay: 1. Barron Collier (Cosme, Bashaw, Brunner, Magalhaes) 8:24.01, 2. Palmetto Ridge 8:25.82, 3. North Port 8:59.17;
100 Dash: 1. Teagan Sabo (NP) 11.27, 2. Christian Formosa (IC) 11.29, 3. Taiviahn Kelly (CHS) 11.32;
800 Run: 1. Saindeley Dorsainvil (PR) 2:01.95, 2. John Perez-Dunn (PC) 2:04.90, 3. Bradley Menzel (PC) 2:06.73;
200 Dash: 1. Teagan Sabo (NP) 22.71, 2. Jay Hurd (BC) 22.92, 3. Joshua Ogden (BKR) 22.98;
3200 Run: 1. Preston Dunn (OAS) 10:20.11, 2. Tyler Wadsworth (PC) 10:36.14, 3. Triston Bashaw (BC) 10:36.16;
1600 Relay: 1. Barron Collier (Cosme, Cosme, Lawrence, Brunner) 3:30.16, 2. Palmetto Ridge 3:34.96, 3. Port Charlotte 3:38.60.
Girls
Team Results: PALMETTO RIDGE 103.33, EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN 86.5, BISHOP VEROT 76.5, BRADEN RIVER 54, CHARLOTTE 49.83, FORT MYERS 36, RIVERVIEW 35.33, PORT CHARLOTTE 32, GULF COAST 31, BARRON COLLIER 28
Individual results: High Jump: 1. Rebecca Weir (SEA) 1.67m, 2. Sarah Cote (LB) 1.52m, 3. Roina Simon (PR) 1.52m;
Pole Vault: 1. Anastasia Hannon (GC) 2.85m, 2. Violet Walton (PR) 2.70m, 3. Kalyn Ubelacker (CHS) 2.70m;
Long Jump: 1. Rose Ferla Philogene (BR) 5.23m, 2. Alexis Graham (BR) 5.19m, 3. Nicholette Moss (PC) 5.03m;
Triple Jump: 1. Nicholette Moss (PC) 10.56m, 2. Marie Philemont (PR) 10.26m, 3. Sarah Mendez (NP) 9.68m;
Javelin: 1. Skylar Gribben (CHS) 28.53m, 2. Lexi Odenbach (LB) 18.20m, 3. Emma Barber (CHS) 17.35m;
400 Dash: 1. Mariah Oliviera (ECS) 57.51, 2. Kylah Buckle (NP) 58.57, 3. Sierra Oliveira (ECS) 58.64;
1600 Relay: 1. Evangelical Christian (Land, Westmore, Oliveira, Oliveira) 4:09.73, 2. Bishop Verot 4:15.41, 3. Port Charlotte 4:23.61.
Adult Softball
Dr. Ivette M. Fernandez 8 Luigi's Pizza 4
Dr. Paul M. Popper 17 the Hawks 4
Reuter Accounting 15 Icehouse Pub 8
Dr. Paul M. Popper 20 Dr. Luis F. Fernandez 13
Dr. Luis F. Fernandez 15 Luigi's Pizza 8
Reuter Accounting 11 Dr. Ivette M. Fernandez Dmd 10
