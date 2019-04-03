Boy's Basketball All-Star game
Manatee 75, Sarasota 70
Four local athletes competed in the Manatee vs. Sarasota All-Star Game on Wednesday night.Though the local side didn't win, the four seniors finished their careers off in style and helped lead the charge in the fourth quarter.
North Port had a trio of players in attendance. Eric Baker, Mitch Tossi and Albert Iribarren made the team joining Venice's Chason Rockymore, who also finished second in the dunk contest.
"It was a lot of fun to watch and especially because they took some things we did during the year and did that on the court," North Port coach Ryan Power said. "I thought they actually played some defense and offensively they were very unselfish. Looking at our roster (at the beginning of the year), you definitely wouldn't have expected three all-stars. Through their effort and chemistry, they were able to play a lot better than maybe people would've expected."
Baseball
Charlotte 4, Canterbury 0
Kevin Conway was solid on the mound for the Tarpons (8-4), earning a complete game shutout. He finished allowing three hits with eight strikeouts to get the win.
It wasn't a consistent effort on offense, but effective. All four of the Tarpons' runs came in the fourth inning and were all they needed to get the victory.
Hal Turner kicked things off with a two-run homer, which was followed up by an RBI-single from Conway and and RBI-double from Cade Reich.
Oasis 8, Imagine School 6
Imagine stayed in it until the end, but Oasis pulled away late in an 8-6 victory on Wednesday.
The game was tied at six with Oasis batting in the bottom of the fifth when they got a single on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Imagine collected seven hits and Oasis had eight in the high-scoring affair.
Tennis
Venice girls 7, Charlotte 0
Singles
#1 Nikki Kulcsar (V) def. Sofia Scalvini...6-0, 6-1
#2 Laura Kulcsar (V) def. Liz Davis...6-0, 6-0
#3 Katelyn Houston (V) def. Megan McGivern...6-0, 6-0
#4 Gracie Leonard (V) def. Kami Arias...6-0, 6-0
#5 Shannon Dowdy (V) def. Paige Kehoe...7-6 (7-4), 6-3
Doubles
#1 Houston/Alexa Moghina (V) def. Scalvini/Davis...8-3
#2 Kathrin Didovich/Destiny Caie (V) def. McGivern/Arias...8-0
Venice boys 6, Charlotte 1
Singles
#1 Ben Zipay (V) def. Trey Flores...6-0, 6-0
#2 Ryan Rajakar (V) def. Joe Swan...6-0, 6-0
#3 Alex Dina (V) def. Jacob Adler...6-0, 6-0
#4 Ryan Sherwood (V) def. Johnny Villareal...6-0, 6-0
#5 Kenny Scribner (C) def. Troy Bankemper...1-6, 6-4, 10-8
Doubles
#1 Stephen Ryan/Cooper Whisnant (V) def. Flores/Caden Moenning...8-6
#2 Mason Lai/Louie Ferreira (V) def. Adler/Villareal...8-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.