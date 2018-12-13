BOYS BASKETBALL
North Port 55, Gateway Academy 39
The Bobcats put together a complete performance against Gateway Academy and earned their second win of the season on the road.
Leading the Bobcats (2-3) in scoring were Mitch Tossi with a game-high 22 points and Albert Iribarren had seven.
“We did a great job defending in the paint and on the perimeter to hold them to 39 on their home court in front of the student body,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “Offensively we picked our spots in transition to attack, then executed well in the half court.”
Comm. Christian 66, Sarasota Christian 39
The Mustangs were in a dogfight in the first half and were tied 26-26 at the half.
That led to a second-half adjustment to a 1-2-2 trap defensive scheme, which rattled the opposition.
Community Christian (4-4) outscored Sarasota 40-13 in the second half and cruised to a win.
Leading the Mustangs statistically was Ethan Bray with 19 points, nine steals and seven rebounds. Behind him was Rodney Anciet with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Sam Battle had 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Charlotte 80, Ida Baker 36
Another day, another running clock for the Tarpons, who have regularly jumped out to big leads this season.
The Tarpons win their seventh game of the year and are now 4-1 in the district.
Ahmad Johnson led with 23 points followed by Tre Carroll with 21.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sarasota 68, Venice 48
Coming off their first win of the season, the Venice Lady Indians (1-7) fell to Sarasota, 68-48, at Sarasota High School.
BOYS SOCCER
Charlotte 2, DeSoto 1
Down 1-0 at the half, the Tarpons’ win came down to a freshman that was called up from JV just weeks prior.
The Tarpons scored early in the second half on a goal from James Bluck assisted by Jonathan Villarreal to tie the game.
Later in the half, it was freshman Tyler Amaral who game up clutch for the Tarpons with a header over the DeSoto keeper for the go-ahead goal also assisted on by Villarreal. Goalkeeper Gavin Pennell had seven saves.
The Tarpons move to 3-5-2 on the year.
