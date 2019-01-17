SOCCER
Charlotte 4, Lemon Bay 0
The Charlotte High School boys team got a shutout victory over the Mantas to move to 5-8-2 on the year.
Senior Kaden Howell kicked off the scoring with a goal in the 12th minute off the assist from Austin Keefe. Junior Juan Munoz followed up with a goal just before halftime, assisted by junior Jacob Santiago.
Leading 2-0 in the second half, the Tarpons added some insurance with a goal from freshman Tyler Amaral in the 45th minute, assisted by Howell. The final goal was scored by Keefe, assisted by Amaral.
“There was a lot of unselfish play tonight,” Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said.
Lakewood Ranch 3, North Port 1
The Bobcats fell in their final road game of the regular season. Jeremiah Bogdanets scored North Port’s lone goal. District play starts next week.
BASKETBALL
North Port 57, Ida Baker 45
Eric Baker scored 16 first-quarter points and finished with a game-high 26 to lead the Bobcats to a victory over Ida Baker on Thursday.
The Bobcats (8-8) jumped out to a 19-7 lead in the opening quarter, but allowed 32 points defensively in the second and third quarters.
“We got sloppy offensively and let up defensively, which allowed them to score 32 points combined in the 2nd and 3rd quarter,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “Then we made a defensive adjustment heading into the 4th that held them to 2 points in the first 7 minutes of the quarter.”
Baker added 11 rebounds. Jeremy Morales finished second in scoring with 11 points and Mitch Tosi added 10.
Imagine School 54, Sarasota Christian 25
Some new players played big roles for the Lady Sharks (10-6) in Thursday’s win.
Makayla Rassbach was called up from JV and scored 16 points with six rebounds and six steals. Karessa Christie scored 10 points with 11 rebounds and Kaedyn Stolzfus added eight points and eight rebounds.
