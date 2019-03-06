BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING
The Venice boys weightlifting team won the Sarasota County Championship at Riverview High School with a score of 71 on Wednesday, beating out the second-place Rams by 17 points.
The victory marks back-to-back Sarasota County Championships for Venice as it beat out five other area schools including Riverview, Sarasota, Booker, North Port and Cardinal Mooney.
North Port also competed and finished third as a team.
Results
Unlimited
1st place Scott Schenke (VHS)
5th place Carson Peters (VHS)
238lb
1st Marlem Louis (VHS)
2nd Ryan Anderson (VHS)
219
2nd Donovan Campbell (NP)
4th place Chris Sauickie (VHS)
199
2nd Brian Taylor (VHS)
3rd Eddie Eugene (NP)
6th Noah Carr (VHS)
183
1st Rowan Foskin (VHS)
6th Josh Singleton (NP)
169
1st Zachary Younts (VHS)
4th Griffin Hines (VHS), Krill Telmanov (NP)
154
1st Steven Dvornik (NP)
2nd Michael Trapani (VHS)
3rd Nevens Lordeus (NP)
139
1st Peter Pollock (NP)
2nd Jacob Papatankis (VHS)
5th Michael Phillips Jr (VHS)
129
1st Neomiah Drumgool (NP)
5th Kenneth Britton (VHS)
119
1st Jordan Moya (NP)
2nd Dalton Peacock (VHS)
4th Brian Williams (VHS)
SOFTBALL
North Port 7, Bishop Verot 2
The Lady Bobcats get to 4-3 on the year with a win over Bishop Verot. The highlight of the night was a two-run home run by Nadia Playter.
TENNIS
Venice Boys 6, North Fort Myers 1
The Indians cruised past the Red Knights as they continue their undefeated streak.
In singles, Venice got wins from Mason Lai (6-2, 6-4), Troy Bankemper (6-0, 6-1), Cooper Whisnant (6-0, 6-0) and Louis Ferreira (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, Stephen Ryan and Bankemper won 8-6 for Venice and Lai and Whisnant followed with an 8-4 win.
Venice Girls 7, North fort Myers 0
It was a clean sweep for the undefeated Lady Indians, who won their fifth consecutive match.
In singles, they got wins from Gracie Leonard (7-5, 6-2), Katelyn Houston (6-1, 6-0), Emily Merrill (6-1, 6-1), Kathrin Didovich (6-4, 6-2) and Shannon Dowdy (6-1, 6-1).
In doubles, Leonard and Houston won 8-1 and Didovich and Mickey won 8-2.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Venice 3, Berkley Prep 2
The Venice boys volleyball team kept its perfect record alive at Berkeley Prep on Wednesday night. Though the Indians (5-0, 4-0) made it back-to-back wins over the Buccaneers, Venice had to fight back from a 2-1 hole to pull out the 3-2 win (25-20, 21-25, 19-25, 25-21,15-9).
Up next for Venice is a home match against another district opponent in Celebration (7-0) -- an undefeated team and last year's state runner-ups.
