Boys golf

The Venice boys golf team won its tri-match against Braden River and Palmetto on Wednesday afternoon.

The Indians led the way with a 163, followed by Braden River at 172 and Palmetto at 190.

Ben Snyder had the low round of the day with a 38, followed by Jackson Adams (41), Brian Stevens (42) and David Del Purgatorio (42).

Venice will try to build off Wednesday's win this Saturday at the Braden River Invitational, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Lemon Bay defeated North Port in three straight 27-25, 25-23 and 25-18.

“Bailey Grossenbacher, Chloe Browder, Sabrina Lefebvre, Presley Engelauf, Hannah Krzysiak, all had great serves, digs, sets and kills. Overall great team effort,” said Lemon Bay volleyball coach Pat Auer.

