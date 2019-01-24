ENGLEWOOD — To call Lemon Bay's Class 3A-District 13 girls soccer quarterfinal contest with Island Coast a mismatch would be an understatement.
Sophomore Lauren Ragazzone score three goals as the Manta Rays rolled to a lopsided, 8-0 victory over the Gators on Thursday night at Veterans Stadium.
So dominant were the Mantas that they got off an incredible 47 shots to none for Island Coast as the game was played almost entirely on the Gators side of the field.
"It always feels good to do that," Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. "The girls did a great job. They were in great spirits. We just used it as something to get better for the next game. So working on finding feet and just doing things cleanly and of course as a coach I'm always looking for them to do better than what they did, but I can't complain about tonight. They came out and did the job and so we're on to the next round."
Ragazzone got things off to a good start by taking a pass from Izabella Ferjiani and beating Gators goalkeeper Briyauna McHenry as she came out to challenge the shot, making it 1-0 with just over a minute gone in the game.
Ragazzone got her second goal just three minutes later as she got a centering pass in front from Zoe Melo and found the back of the net.
It appeared Ragazzone had scored again in the 13th minute on a set play off a corner kick by Heather Knight, but Cooke said the goal actually was credited to Oakley Maki.
"Lauren took a long shot and she got poached. Oakley was able to get her foot on it before it went in the goal," Cooke said.
No matter, as Ragazzone notched the hat trick in the 34th minute with an assist from Alaina Milantoni. The goal was Ragazzone's 30th, breaking the school record for most goals in a season.
"At first I was trying to beat 25 because that's what Summer Rusher had two years ago," Ragazzone said. "But then I figured out that the record was actually 29, so now I have 30. A lot of my teammates like Zoe Melo, she's a junior now and last year she was trying to beat the record so I'd always set her up because I was only a freshman. And now she and Hannah Cislo set me up all the time to get the goals."
Cislo didn't play Thursday because of an injury, but Melo was assisted by Sophia Cherniak just before halftime to give Lemon Bay a 5-0 lead.
The Mantas needed less than half of the second period to end the game early because of the eight goal mercy rule.
Melo got her second goal two minutes into the half off a feed from Ragazzone. In the 56th minute, Cherniak scored with an assist from Kylie Robbins, and Lexi Odenbach finished off Island Coast two minutes later with a goal after taking a pass from Cherniak.
The game could have ended sooner if not for the 21 saves made by McHenry. In contrast, Lemon Bay goalkeeper Taylor Mason never touched the ball the entire night.
Lemon Bay, now 13-5-2, is on to the district semifinals next Tuesday night. Island Coast finished its season at 1-14.
