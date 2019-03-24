Ragazzone up to the challenge of chasing history

Growing up in Massachusetts, Kat Jordan excelled in both judo and soccer essentially from th…
Lemon Bay High sophomore Lauren Ragazzone didn't let her teammates in on her quest for history.
With a mark of 29 goals to beat, Ragazzone methodically trudged through the season with hopes of breaking the school's record for goals in a season.
It was something her teammates tried to do when she was a freshman, but weren't able to accomplish, despite her best efforts to set them up. She didn't necessarily publicize her ambition, but she had a desire to become the school's top scorer.
"I just really wanted to, there was no one saying I had to," Ragazzone said of the record. "I just though that it'd be cool to do."
As the games started dwindling and her goal inched closer, her motivation elevated.
Then came a home match against Island Coast. With only a few goals to go, she knew it was her time.
Ragazzone didn't mess around. In 34 minutes of play, she notched a hat trick, eclipsing the goal mark with her 30th goal of the season, three goals ahead of the next closest girl in the area.
It came as a surprise for the rest of the team.
"No one really knew about it except for me, my family and my coaches," Ragazzone said. "So none of the girls knew what was going on, but I knew what was going on. So I was very excited and it was fun."
Ragazzone was one of four Lady Mantas to score double digit goals this year. Her stellar play — 30 goals and 6 assists — lead her to be selected as the Sun Co-Player of the Year with Venice's Kat Jordan.
But the pressure of chasing history didn't phase Ragazzone. If anything, it engaged her more. Part of that was due to the fact that she had been dealing with pressure the whole season.
Ragazzone was elected captain as just a sophomore after a strong freshman year. And that decision by Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke wasn't widely accepted right off the bat.
"We look for somebody that is a great role model off the field, who's doing well in school, who's involved in the school not just in soccer," Cooke said. "You want to have a great representative. Unfortunately, we didn't have a lot of our older players who were doing those things because they're doing other things. You also want someone with a strong presence on the field, somebody that will play a lot of minutes and someone the girls will look up to as a player.
"(Lauren) checks off a lot of the boxes. We said, 'Can we really let her age prevent her from fulfilling a leadership role?' But we were worried about how the older girls would react."
It took time and leadership beyond her years for Ragazzone to earn the trust of her peers. It wasn't something immediately given, even with her talent.
But the added pressure wasn't something completely new. She had been a captain of club teams before, but leading a group of juniors and seniors was a bit different.
"The girls were very nice to me," Ragazzone said. "I thought it was going to be hard with me being younger than the seniors and the juniors that thought they should be a captain. I didn't let it get to me. I just did my own thing."
Age is just a number when it comes to Ragazzone, though. When you look at her play on the field, she quickly rises to the top. Scoring 30 goals as a sophomore is no simple feat. It took countless hours in the offseason putting in work on the pitch.
When she steps on the field, the results are clear.
"Younger players often get tunnel vision and are only able to see what's in front of them. That's the nature of being a young player," Cooke said. "Lauren this year really got outside that tunnel vision. She stepped it up and took in everything that was going on around her and put herself in great scoring position.
"Everyone talks about her goal scoring, but it wasn't like she was, 'Me, me, me.' She was able to just pass the ball off and put herself in a good scoring opportunity. She wasn't about, 'Give me the ball.' She was about giving the ball to the best player and then always happened to be in a really great scoring opportunity. At that point, we tell her, be selfish and finish."
Ragazzone has always been up for a challenge. She was raised around soccer fields with her dad coaching her on her competitive teams and her sister climbing the ranks before her.
The Ragazzone family seemed to revolve around soccer in a way and for one season, both Ragazzone daughters took the field together — Lauren as a freshman and her sister Madison as a senior for Lemon Bay.
The two have always been competitive. As the younger sibling to the "golden child," she joked, she quickly gained a competitive edge that has easily transferred to the pitch.
When the two took the field together, that didn't change much, but they cherished the time they played together.
And when that period in their lives nearly came to an end, it was Lauren who gave them a chance to play one last game together.
Scoreless in overtime in a win-or-go-home district quarterfinal against Port Charlotte, Lauren scored the game-winning goal. Immediately, she turned and looked for Madison.
"That was the last game I was ever going to play with her," Ragazzone said. "When that goal went in, I was just like this it it. We get to play another game together. It was crazy."
Cooke says Lauren has a much stronger passion for the game, which they both hope will translate into college offers and a chance to continue playing past high school.
As a sophomore, the recruiting period isn't open yet, but if she keeps up her current pace, she's confident she will land somewhere.
