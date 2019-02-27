Much like the rest of Venice High athletics on Tuesday night, the Indians softball team was impacted by inclement weather in the area.
However, unlike the Venice baseball, water polo and girls lacrosse games that were postponed before they could begin, the softball team got to play some of its game before calling it a night.
Venice (1-2) hoped that its early season matchup with Braden River on Tuesday would be a good litmus test against a team that could contend for a Class 8A state championship.
The contest had the intensity of a playoff game for four innings. But that’s when a steady rain that had fallen at Venice High School since the start of the game turned into a downpour and washed out the rest of the game with Braden River leading, 1-0.
The teams will resume the game, with Braden River batting in the top of the fifth when the two teams meet again at Braden River on April 23.
Venice freshman pitcher Karsyn Rutherford was dominant early, retiring nine of the first 11 batters she faced. Braden River broke into the hit column with a double to centerfield by Lilly Piper, who would later score on a single to center by Jade Moy.
The wet conditions led to three errors by Braden River, but Venice was unable to capitalize. Back-to-back Pirate miscues allowed Juliana Ortiz and Antonia “Peanut” Rosa to get on base in the third before Braden River’s Maddie Lindsley forced Tatum McGrath into a groundout to end the threat.
Rutherford retired three of the final four Pirates batters she faced and finished the night with six strikeouts. Braden River was about to take its turn at the plate in the bottom of the fifth when the heavens opened up and sent players and fans alike scurrying for cover.
Venice coach Steve Constantino said that his team still learned a lot, despite the shortness of the game.
“This was just like what we’ve done all year,” he said. “We’ve played great defense and we’re pitching really good, but we’re continuing to struggle at the plate because the kids aren’t making the adjustments well enough. When we start hitting the ball we’ll be one of the best teams in the state – but until then we’re going to continue to struggle. Top to bottom, we’re a much better hitting team than we’re showing right now.”
Venice returns to action on Friday with a road game at Sarasota at 7.
