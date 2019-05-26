It was during Peter Pollock’s sophomore year at North Port High School that the Bobcat found his passion.
The preponderance of his family had played football, so it seemed that it would be in his genetic framework to make his presence felt on the gridiron, and for his first two years in high school, that was exactly the case.
However, it was during his sophomore year, that he would transition into another discipline, one he would embrace and begin on a sojourn that would culminate with a runner-up performance at states, in the 139-pound weight class, during his senior year.
Pollock, a North Port senior, is the Charlotte Sun’s Boys Weightlifter of the Year.
“It just kind of went well for me,” said Pollock. “I grasped the concept of it pretty quickly. The information that they were teaching me about it came naturally for me. What I liked about lifting, was the sport’s success was dictated on how well I worked. I couldn’t come up with an excuse if I did a bad job, other than me just not trying hard enough or doing something right.”
As with any sport, there are a number of components that go into being successful, and Pollock’s approach has allowed him to excel in a competitive environment at the interscholastic level, providing him with the confidence to succeed.
“You just can’t go to the gym every day and go as heavy as you can, then your body will be wrecked,” said Pollock. “When I’m four months out of states, I’m already preparing for states. I knew I was going to get there. From that day, it was preparation in doing certain amounts of volume work that day, making sure I wasn’t getting too tired one day, so I could lift hard the next day. It was a challenge getting the perfect balance between going too heavy and not going too heavy, letting my body recover and vice versa.”
However, lifting is only half of the battle, according to Pollock. There are a number of other variables in the equation that play a significant role in an athlete’s success; having an understanding of one’s own anatomical structure, the stress it can handle, and where to place the emphasis on your training routine, when working toward a competitive goal.
“A lot of it is nutrition,” said Pollock. “That’s one of the things that I’ve admittedly lacked on. My nutrition wasn’t the best, and on top of nutrition, you have to make sure you’re doing the right amount of volume, the right amount of repetitions and stuff like that to compensate for the lifts you plan on doing the following week; making sure your knees, shoulders, joints and everything with your body is prepared, so you’re ready to take on the big load. You just can’t grab a weight and throw it over your head and expect to do a good job. It takes weeks upon weeks of preparation. I’ve done programs that have lasted five months before. It all had that one end goal of getting the most amount of weight over your head. You just can’t do that any day of the week.”
There have been two primary influences in Pollock’s interscholastic weightlifting career, coaches Wayne Skelton and Luis Morales, who’ve played a significant role in his evolution as a weightlifter. Pollock had initially played football for Skelton, but when he made the decision to transition solely to weightlifting, it was with Skelton’s support. Pollock had to work indefatigably to earn his coach’s respect, but after three years of lifting, his efforts were rewarded.
“He (Skelton) was a big influence,”said Pollock. “He didn’t address me by my full name until I was two years deep into lifting with him, after I broke the school record.”
The athlete earned plaudits from those who knew him best, achieving more than their respect in the process.
“Peter was clearly the most driven, disciplined and successful lifter I’ve had the privilege of coaching,” said Skelton. “His work ethic was second to none; and the manner he attacked each of his training sessions demonstrated his love and zest for the sport. He will pursue a military career, and I’m convinced he will utilize the above attributes to meet any armed service challenge he may face. I wish him all the best!”
It was an evolution process for Pollock, a measured development, one that saw him progress from his nascent stages during his sophomore year to placing second at states as a senior. He had an impressive run during his junior and senior years, where he would be undefeated until he reached states.
“The sport takes time to develop in,” said Pollock. “You can be naturally talented at it, but it takes time to get stronger.”
Pollock’s discipline is unrivaled, staying at the 139-pound weight class for three years, adjusting his diet accordingly, while maintaining his competition weight.
“My body weight wasn’t going up or down,” said Pollock. “The hardest part was just keeping my body weight down, while still taking in a sufficient amount of nutrients to grow and get stronger.”
His personal record for the bench press was 270 pounds, when he was two-pounds over his competition weight, weighing 141-pounds at the time; while he was training. Pollock has cleaned 300 pounds, but his best clean and jerk is 265 pounds.
“The cleaning portion of that lift is really easy for me, but putting it over my head is where I tend to struggle,” said Pollock. “My dead lift PR was 340. My best squat was 345.”
Weightlifting has provided Pollock with not only a disciplined approach, allowing him the ability to address both important and plebian jobs outside of the sport, but with the necessary confidence to be successful at any endeavor he sets his mind to.
“It’s made a lot of the smaller things easier, knowing the work that I put in at the gym; some of the really minute tasks that I do at home seem like no big deal,” said Pollock. “It was something that I did on the side for fun. I enjoyed it. I just like lifting. It made me more focused and interested in other things. I took and anatomy class completely based off of weightlifting because I wanted to learn more about the muscles.”
The Bobcat program and culture was conducive to Pollock’s success. The team’s nucleus formed a tight bond, creating a cohesiveness that placed an emphasis on achieving their optimal best. Pollock has enlisted in the Marines.
“I call everyone on the team a brother of mine,” said Pollock. “We had like 12 people, but there were five kids who were just weightlifters. They’re kind of hard to come by. So, it’s like a real niche community, with the small group that does it. It was pretty cool. It kept everyone close.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.