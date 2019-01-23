PUNTA GORDA — Makai Reaves tied a career high with 29 points, 26 of them in the first half, to lead four Tarpons players in double figures as the Charlotte High School boys basketball team blew up North Fort Myers 101-39 Tuesday in a District 7A-10 matchup.
Charlotte (14-6, 8-1) retained its strong hold on second place in the district while reaching the century mark for the first time since scoring 103 vs. Ida Baker on Jan, 26, 2018. North Fort Myers dropped its sixth straight game.
Charlotte coach Tom Massolio was impressed by Reaves decision making with his shots, seemingly able to splash them at will against an outmatched Red Knights defense.
“He had some great looks tonight and he’s a good shooter when he takes good shots,” Massolio said. “He didn’t take one bad shot the entire night.”
After suffering a tough loss at the buzzer Saturday, the Tarpons recovered nicely. Especially Reaves, who said he felt good going into the game, knowing he wasn’t going to be playing a world-beater.
“I knew it was going to be an easy game and I came out with confidence. After Saturday, I was frustrated, but it happens. It wasn’t like we were taken out our frustrations on them,” Reaves said.
Reaves came out firing, scoring 16 points in the first quarter and adding 10 more in the second, leading the Tarpons to a 66-18 halftime lead, forcing a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Ahmad Johnson scored 22 and Tre Carroll added 17, who like Reaves did not play in the fourth quarter. Jahem Toure came off the bench to add 12 points for Charlotte.
North Fort Myers (3-14, 1-9), to be fair, was missing several of its players, and with the attrition under its no-nonsense first-year head coach Leland Clifford, the scorecard was loaded with scratches and uniform number changes.
The Red Knights lone bright spot was Caden Chisholm, who scored 25 points, many of them despite playing with four fouls for much of the game.
“We didn’t come prepared for the game. We were missing five players. Things have completely flipped upside down here,” Chisholm said. “We’re a young team and hopefully we’ll have some new kids who want to come here.”
CHARLOTTE 101, NORTH FORT MYERS 39
North Fort Myers 12 6 11 10 – 39
Charlotte 34 32 15 20 – 101
North Fort Myers (39): Caden Chisholm 25, Gibson 5, Phan 3, Willett 2, Goodwin 2, Malone 2. Totals: 14(6) 5-11.
Charlotte (101): Makai Reaves 29, Ahmad Johnson 22, Tre Carroll 17, Jahem Toure 12, Gainer 9, Scribner 4, Tompkins 4, Phanor 2, Shackleford 2. Totals: 44 (6) 7-11 101.
