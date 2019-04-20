When it comes to Lemon Bay football players DeVante Roberson and Liam Johnson, you’d be hard pressed to find two athletes who better embody the Manta Ray way.
Both four-year members of the school’s football program, the two seniors saw their childhood dreams come true on Thursday as they signed their National Letters of Intent at Lemon Bay High School.
“How to handle adversity, most definitely,” Roberson said of what he learned from Lemon Bay football. “Considering we didn’t have the numbers that other teams had. We had a very tough schedule. With fatigue and injuries, how we handled that and came together and never gave up. I’ll take that with me, for sure.”
The recruiting process took a little longer than either Roberson (Erskine College in South Carolina) or Johnson (Aurora University in Illinois) would have liked, but the two are excited now that the ink has dried on their commitments.
Roberson was a jack-of-all trades for the Manta Rays as his standout speed and athleticism allowed him to impact all three phases of the game — playing wide receiver, defensive back, and return specialist.
“DeVante is an athletic, smart football player who understands the game,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “He’s been playing for years. His knowledge of the game and his athleticism are his biggest strengths.”
Erskine discontinued its college football team after the 1951 season, but the school decided last fall to revive the program for the 2020 season — meaning any of the school’s 2019 recruits will have to redshirt for their freshman season.
Roberson said he will use the year to learn the offense and add muscle in the weightroom as he adjusts to the collegiate level.
Johnson, who played defensive line for the Mantas, said Aurora liked his speed off the line of scrimmage and the toughness he brings on every play.
“Liam, on Friday nights, he flips into another gear,” Southwell said.
“He plays hard. If you watch his highlight video, he gets everything out of his abilities for sure.”
After a trying season in which the Mantas saw their numbers dwindle and many athletes had to play both offense and defense (some special teams as well), Roberson and Johnson learned what it takes to get through difficult times— pulling out wins over Estero and North Port to end the season.
“Toughness,” Johnson said of what he learned from Lemon Bay football. “Growing up, I wasn’t always the toughest kid. But playing football here really makes you tough. It forces you to be tough, you don’t have a choice.”
Each player is looking forward to the opportunity to not only keep playing football, but also earn a college degree. Roberson said he’s interested in studying in sports such as exercise medicine, and Johnson said he wants to pursue a degree in the field of criminal justice — following in the footsteps of his father, who’s a police officer.
Following a long football season, each senior received his offer just before spring break and have been committed ever since.
“This is what we hope can happen for kids,” Southwell said of his two seniors. “It doesn’t matter where you go to school, if you can play, somebody’s gonna find you.”
