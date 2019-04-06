Some of the most talented area basketball players took the court for the last time as high schoolers on Wednesday night for the Domino’s Pizza Manatee vs. Sarasota All-Star game.
Chason Rockymore was the lone Indian to represent Venice in the game, scoring 3 points and grabbing rebounds in a game filled with 3’s and a lot of transition offense.
Team Manatee led for most of the game before Rockymore’s Sarasota team caught up in the fourth quarter. However, Manatee never truly let the game slip away as it rallied for a 75-70 win at Lakewood Ranch High School.
“It means a lot, especially coming from Venice,” Rockymore said of his All-Star selection. “It was nice. It meant a lot for people around me for me to be recognized for what I did this year.”
Though Rockymore didn’t have as much of an impact in the game as he would have liked, the Venice senior got his chance to shine in the dunk contest held at halftime of the boys game.
Competing with three other area seniors, Rockymore made it through to the finals as Jordan Clark of Booker tossed an alley-oop off the backboard that Rockymore caught and slammed home with authority.
However, the Venice senior couldn’t get down a windmill dunk off a self-lob in three tries as Joshua Young of Lakewood Ranch went on to win the contest.
“This was my first dunk contest, so that’s probably why I didn’t think to switch up my dunk,” he said of his second-round attempts. “I was talking about it with my dad, and I was like, ‘I’ve got a bunch of dunks, but I don’t know which ones to do.’ I wanted the windmill off the lob because that’s my favorite dunk to do, and I can do it. I just couldn’t get the lob right. It happens.”
For Rockymore, Wednesday night marked the end of a high school basketball career that saw him become Venice’s go-to player in 2018-19. The senior was tough to guard in both the paint and from the perimeter as he had a knack for scoring all over the court.
Rockymore led the Indians in both scoring (17 points per game) and rebounding (7 per game) and was the leader that teammates looked to in crunch time.
An athlete who also plays baseball for the state-champion Indians, Rockymore’s whole day often consists of nothing but school and athletics. That was especially the case on Wednesday, when he went to school until 2:15 p.m., went to baseball practice until around 6 and then drove up to Lakewood Ranch for the All-Star game.
“It’s tough. It’s a full-time job, for sure,” he said. “You have school, then baseball right after and I always go hoop when I’m done with baseball. In my yard I’ve got a hoop and everything, so I always go shoot.”
Though the Indians basketball team wasn’t able to make much noise in the playoffs this year, the senior said that his time on the team was about more than the wins and losses for him.
“I’m gonna remember hooping with my friends,” he said. “They’re my brothers. Just playing with my friends was great. I loved it.”
