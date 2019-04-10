Charlotte pitcher Cade Reich singled on a ground ball up the middle in the first inning, but that’s all the Tarpons would get in a 1-0 district loss to the Venice baseball team on Tuesday night.
In a matchup of two of the top teams in District 7A-11, starting pitchers Danny Rodriguez and Reich breezed through the opposing lineups with relative ease — though not without the help of some eye-popping defensive plays.
While Rodriguez struck out eight and allowed just four base runners (one hit and three walks) over his five innings, he might not have escaped with the lead if not for the defense of centerfielder Mike Robertson.
After the Tarpons (8-5, 1-2) opened the third inning by getting outfielder Michael Thomas to reach on a Venice error, Rodriguez struck out the next batter before Reich launched a deep and hard-hit fly ball to centerfield. Off the bat, it looked as if the ball would surely drop, and Thomas must have thought so, too. By the time Robertson caught the scorching shot with full extension on a sprint, Thomas was nearly at third base and was easily doubled off to end the inning.
Not to be outdone, Rodriguez also made a highlight reel play after he was moved from the pitching mound to right field in the sixth inning — making a diving catch down the right field line.
“Listen, those two guys can absolutely fly and cover the outfield,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “It’s pretty cool watching those guys play. Danny was smooth as glass. Michael, that ball was way over his head but he’s done that five times this year. Those two guys are just really special in the outfield.”
With Rodriguez — and then Orion Kerkering — dispatching the Charlotte lineup with ease, all they needed was one run. Luckily for the Indians, that came early as Reegan Jackowiak connected on a two-out, two-strike pitch for an RBI single to left field to take the lead for good.
Reich allowed just four hits over the rest of the game, but his efforts wouldn’t matter as the Tarpons couldn’t scratch across a run.
“You tip your hat to the pitchers on both sides,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “They did their jobs. We didn’t have situational hitting. You get your leadoff guy on and we don’t execute. You have to get the bunt down. That’s baseball. You have to play baseball.
“We can’t do anything if we’ve got a guy stuck on first base. It’s just the little things. We go over it and go over it, but you have to execute in one-run and two-run ball games. We’re pretty much even teams and whoever plays the situations right is gonna win the game. And we didn’t.”
The Tarpons did keep themselves in the game with a defensive gem of their own as first baseman Kyle Machado started an inning ending triple play in the sixth inning. After Kevin Dubrule reached on a bunt single and Aidan Corn singled through the right side of the infield, Zac Calhoon lined out directly to Machado, who tagged first base and had plenty of time to double off Dubrule on second.
However, with Kerkering on the mound for Venice over the final two innings, there wasn’t much Charlotte could do. The senior right-hander closed out the win by getting a fly out and two quick strikeouts in the seventh to keep the Indians (15-4, 3-0) undefeated in district play.
“Those guys are really good pitchers,” Faulkner said of Rodriguez and Kerkering. “Danny is a breaking ball specialist who would rather throw his off-speed stuff than his fastball. Kerkering, that team struggles with off-speed stuff, so he threw quite a few at them. They were pretty effective. We didn’t have to use either pitcher too much. When you have Clayton Callan sitting and waiting to come in, he’s pretty tough, too.
“One of our strengths is definitely our pitching, and I feel pretty good if we’re relying on that.”
