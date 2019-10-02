Ever since she was 10 years old, Kayleigh Roper knew she wanted to play college softball for a Power 5 team.
It’s something she put on her dream board and she hasn’t stopped chasing it ever since.
On Sept. 19 that dream became reality as she verbally committed to play for Michigan State University after taking a weekend trip to visit the campus.
“She’s a diamond in the rough,” Venice softball coach Steve Constantino said of Roper. “She slipped through the cracks along the way and Michigan State got lucky she was still available.”
Roper was on the fast track to collegiate softball even before she started high school. In Kentucky, she played varsity softball as a seventh grader to the dismay of some players’ parents.
However, she broke her femur and had to miss her 8th grade season — a pivotal time for recruitment. The NCAA prohibits coaches from communicating with high school players before Sept. 1 of their junior year. To get around this rule, many schools try to begin the recruiting process in middle school.
But with Roper missing her 8th grade season, she was left with an offer from FAU heading into her freshman season. It was an offer she couldn’t pass up.
Heading into this past summer, though, she reopened her commitment knowing that she was months away from receiving a potentially better offer.
“It definitely got stressful, but before I de-committed, I knew I’d be OK,” she said. “I had enough confidence in myself because there was a possibility that I might not get another offer. But God had a plan, and it all worked out.”
The now-junior third baseman moved from Kentucky to Florida before high school so she could live in a state that allowed her to train outdoors year-round. To get a head start, she asked if she could practice with the Lady Indians right away.
“She arrived before her freshman year and we laughed,” Constantino said. “There was this big blonde haired kid who said, ‘Hey, can I practice with you guys?
“We’re like, ‘Yeah, move aside kid. You’re an eighth grader, don’t bother us.’ Then the next year we’re like, ‘Oh, that was that kid.’ If only we knew there was a beast waiting in the woods trying to make an appearance in a green uniform.”
Ever since, she’s become the backbone of the team — hitting over .320 each of the past two seasons with a combined 10 home runs, 34 runs and 34 RBI. She was also selected by her teammates to be one of three team captains as a sophomore this past season.
She said Michigan State coaches saw her play travel softball this summer and jumped at the chance to recruit her — calling her at midnight on Sept. 1 to offer a scholarship.
It didn’t take long to convince her that Lansing, Michigan is where she wants to be.
“I had to ask myself what I want and what I need,” she said. “How were the coaches? How did they interact with me? How would I thrive in this environment?
“It had to check off everything on my list and it did. It’s amazing.”
As she did when she was 10, she still has big plans for her future. She hopes to break the school home run record, make the Final Four with Venice and eventually pursue a journalism or broadcasting major at Michigan State.
But with college still two years away, she’s simply focusing on what got her here in the first place.
“She’s a perfectionist to a fault,” Constantino said. “She’ll hit a home run, but she’ll be mad it went to the wrong side of the field. But you have to have that to separate from the others.
“On the road when the other kids are out at Dairy Queen, she’s in the weightroom doing 250 pound squats. She’s the kind of kid who can change a program. Her work ethic and what she wants to get out of softball has bled into her teammates, and it’s noticeable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.