Youth served Venice well on the softball diamond Friday night, as a freshman pitcher and seven underclassmen position players led the softball squad to its first win of the season.
Riding the left arm of the Indians’ Karsyn Rutherford, Venice (1-2) earned a 2-0 victory over the Wiregrass Ranch Bulls (1-2) in a non-district game at Venice High School.
In a quickly played contest, Rutherford kept the Bulls hitters off balance as she mixed in an effective changeup with a hard rise ball. To open the game, the freshman twirler plowed through the Wiregrass lineup. She pitched 5 2/3 innings of perfect softball before the Bulls’ Kimberly Cheung blooped a single to left field with two outs in the sixth.
Another hit followed – a double to deep center by Miranda Perez – but Antonia (Peanut) Rosa threw Cheung out at the plate to end the inning. Venice catcher Sophia Cordero slapped the tag on Cheung in a very close play. Venice had but a one-run lead at the time.
“I just went in there, trying to my best and throw strikes,” said Rutherford. “I wasn’t thinking about the perfect game, I was just focused on every pitch, every inning.”
Rosa was the only Venice defender from the senior class. Senior Kelsey Levering was in the lineup as the designated hitter.
Rutherford was helped by a strong defensive effort behind her. In addition to the bang-bang play executed by Rosa and Cordero, the Venice infield was rock solid. Meanwhile, the outfielders grabbed everything that came their way.
“Up until tonight, we’ve struggled with our pitching. So, Karsyn’s performance was really welcomed,” said Venice head coach Steve Constantino. “We should be further ahead with our hitting, but our defense has been very solid with just one error in three games.
“We’re young, so we’ll have some growing pains to go through, but I’m seeing some good signs.”
Offensively, the Indians threatened in the first inning. But after loading the bases, Rosa was thrown out at the plate after leading off the home first with a single.
Venice tallied their first run in the third. Rosa scored after collecting a bunt single to open the frame. Kayleigh Roper drove her in with a single.
In their final at-bat, the Indians chalked up an insurance run. Levering drove in Megan Hanley on a fielder’s choice with two outs in the sixth.
“I’m proud of them defensively, but the base running mistakes have to go away and we’re not executing our game plan at the plate,” said Constantino. “When we start executing, things can turn up really fast for us.”
Rutherford pitched seven innings, yielding no runs on two hits and no walks. She struck out six – five of them swinging. The Indians collected five hits, two of them by Rosa – the leadoff hitter.
The Indians are back at it on Tuesday night when they host Braden River at 6:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.