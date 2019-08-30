By BEN BAUGH
Sports Writer
It was a game marred by penalties; 40 to be exact.
The Sarasota Sailors posted their second straight shutout, with a 43-0 win over the North Port Bobcats Friday night at The Preserve.
The Bobcats opened their season last week with a road loss to the Estero Wildcats, 31-13.
And even with Hurricane Dorian making its way toward landfall in Florida, the Bobcats found themselves in an even more unenviable and precarious position with being pitted against an adversary that wreaked its own kind of havoc, the Sarasota Sailors, who shut out the Bayshore Bruins 51-0 in their opening contest.
The Bobcats were hoping that by playing at the Preserve, their fortunes would change markedly, but the Sailors who were 2-8 in 2019 had other plans. Quarterback Vince Parisi, running backs Brian Battie and Cameron Davis and wide receiver KeAndre Collins engineered the offensive attack, one that at times was relentless in the first quarter.
Brian Battie who rushed for more than 240 yards in the first half, had three touchdowns called back in the two quarters as result of penalties. Battie transferred back to Sarasota from Braden River, where he rushed for more than 2,000 yards in 2018.
Dominic Bennett’s play on both sides of the ball was exemplary, scoring both offensive and defensive touchdowns.
Both teams played an undisciplined brand of football being called for a high volume of penalties.
Key Plays: Sailor RB and USF commit Brian Battie had two touchdowns called back as the result of penalties in the first quarter, the first on an illegal block and the second on a holding call, negating 120 yards in rushing.
The Sailors Dominic Bennett had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Vincent Parisi connected with KeAndre Collins on a 42-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter to open a comfortable 24-point cushion for the Sailors.
Brian Battie had yet another long carry called back as the result of a penalty, a 52-yard run in the second quarter.
The first drive of the second half found Parisi and Collins combining for a 50-yard touchdown reception for Sarasota.
Lamont Perry’s sack of Bobcats quarterback Devon Prokopiak in the third quarter resulted in a loss of 20 yards.
Vince Parisi 17-yard quarterback keeper, where he stiff-armed a Bobcats defender, sets up Dominic Bennett’s 33-yard touchdown run on the next play in the series.
Key Stats: KeAndre Collins 92 yards receiving for Sarasota.
Tyler Mack 12 yards receiving for the Sailors.
Brian Battie 71 yards rushing on four carries for Sarasota.
Cameron Davis 38 yards rushing and one touchdown for the Sailors.
Dominic Bennett 33 yards rushing, one touchdown; 65-yard interception return for a touchdown.
North Port’s Jacob Jones two receptions for 10 yards.
What it means: North Port is in 7A Region 3 District 11, and won’t have their first game against a district opponent until Sept. 27 when they travel to Lehigh.
