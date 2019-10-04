Sun preps logo

Cross Country

Charlotte, Lemon Bay, North Port, Port Charlotte at Tri County Meet at GT Bray Park, 8 a.m.

Swimming

Sarasota at Charlotte (Dual meet), 9:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Charlotte, Lemon Bay, North Port at Gene Gorman Invite, 9 a.m.

