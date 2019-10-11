Cross Country
North Port at FSU Invite, Tallahassee, 7:40 a.m.
Venice, Port Charlotte in Orlando at Disney Invitational, 8 a.m.
Golf
LPGA Qualifying Tournament at Plantation in Venice
Swimming
Charlotte, Port Charlotte at Tri-County at Sarasota, 9:30 a.m.
Lemon Bay at Potter Park, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Port Charlotte at Smoothie King Invitational
