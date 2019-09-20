Local Sports Calendar

Cross Country

Charlotte, Lemon Bay, North Port, Venice at North Port Invite, 8 a.m.

Swimming

Venice at Charlotte--Tarpon Invitational, home, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

North Port vs. Cape Coral at Sarasota, 9/11 a.m.

Venice at Durango Classic in Las Vegas

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments