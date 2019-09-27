Boys golf
Venice at Riverview Invitational, 9 a.m.
Cross-Country
Charlotte, Port Charlotte at FL runners in Lakeland, 8 a.m.
Girls golf
Venice at Riverview Tournament at Heritage Oaks, 12:30 p.m.
Swimming
Port Charlotte at FSPA Invite, All Day
Volleyball
Charlotte at ODA Tournament at ODA
Lemon Bay at Wildcat Invitational, 8 a.m.
