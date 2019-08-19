Debuting nearly a full team of new players, not many knew what to expect from the Lemon Bay football team in Friday’s Kickoff Classic.
Traveling down to LaBelle High School, the Mantas weathered muddy field conditions after an afternoon of torrential rain to come away with a 15-7 win. Despite four turnovers — three fumbles and an interception — the Lemon Bay defense stood tall, allowing no first downs and just a single touchdown.
The Lemon Bay defense — led by senior linebackers Aidan Moore and Henry Schouten — also forced a safety on the Cowboys.
“It was a dominant defensive performance,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “They’re scrappy. I was concerned with how much bigger their offensive line was than us, but they used their leverage and played like dynamite.
“It was exciting to see.”
On offense, the Mantas established their run-heavy approach from the start, methodically driving down the field on their second drive of the game and capping it off with a 1-yard touchdown run from Colby McCauley on 4th and goal.
Though Lemon Bay trailed, 7-6, at halftime, new quarterback Austin Andrle helped his team pull away in the fourth quarter as he led a long drive down the field that he finished off with a run into the end zone.
“I thought he came of age a little bit in the second half,” Southwell said. “He really ran hard. The last two drives when we needed to score, it was 7-6 and we needed to knock it in and put them away, and he did.”
Lemon Bay’s rushing attack was aided by the efforts of sophomore left tackle Everett Baker and senior center Coby Lambert, who opened up rushing lanes for McCauley and Andrle all night.
“I have a lot of confidence in this O-line now,” Andrle said. “They showed they can make holes for me to run through. Everett Baker definitely did a great job. Lambert was dropping two guys by himself. The blocking was pretty good, I gotta give them that.”
Lemon Bay will see if its strong defense and run game can translate over to the regular season as it opens with a rivalry game at home against Port Charlotte on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.