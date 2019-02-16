As the Venice High School tennis teams get set to kick off their 2019 season, there’s a common theme that’s on the table for both the boys and girls squads: find one more point.
And there’s a simple explanation for that. The Indians’ boys team fell, 4-3, to Naples in a regional final match that was decided by four third-set tiebreakers and the girls were one point away from taking a district title from Fort Myers.
“We’re going to have to get that point somewhere on the boys side, and it’s the same thing for the girls,” Venice coach Wayne Robertson said.
The entire starting lineup returns for Venice’s boys team. They’ll be led by junior Ben Zipay, who’s entering his second season as the Indians’ No. 1 player. He said he’s worked on his conditioning in the offseason in an effort to stay strong during a grueling season.
“Last year I had a little ankle injury. It wasn’t due to conditioning, but I’d just like to protect myself a little more,” Zipay said.
Zipay, along with No. 3 player and sophomore Ryan Rajakar, qualified for last year’s Class 3A tournament after winning a No. 1 doubles district title. They advanced all the way to the state championship match.
Zipay said Venice is expecting a lot more than just a doubles team appearance in April’s state finals.
“I think we’re all looking forward to going as a team and Ryan and I would like to qualify for doubles again if we don’t make it as a team,” he said. “It’s a great experience to go and that’s what we’re working for again.”
Jaden Wiesinger was Venice’s No. 2 player last year and was part of the No. 2 doubles team with Ryan Sherwood that nearly carried Venice to victory over Naples in last year’s regional tournament. Both players are back this year. Several players were in a battle for the No. 5 spot in the lineup.
“The top of our lineup is pretty strong,” Robertson said. “We won a lot of matches last year and we’re expecting to win a lot of matches this year. We’d just like to go one step further.”
Last season, the girls team was district runner-up to Fort Myers by one point (18-17) and fell to defending state champion Naples Gulf Coast in the regional tournament.
Gia Johnson returns as the No. 1 player for Venice. The junior has been the top player for the Indians since her freshman year and is a past state qualifier in doubles. Laura and Nicolette Kulcsar won a No. 2 doubles district title last season and are back for another go.
“They’ve made big strides and improved tremendously from two years ago last year, and again from last year to this year,” Robertson said. “They’ll probably be playing No. 2 and No. 3 singles, and they’ve been working hard on doubles.”
Alexa Moghina figures to start the season as the No. 5 player. Senior Katelyn Houston is new to the team this year and figures to be in the top five rotation.
Both teams will have to top a familiar foe in Fort Myers to win district titles and host some of the regional tournament later this spring. The last couple of years have come down to a head-to-head match between the two teams, with nearly all of the players from both sides making the district final.
“The first goal is to give it a go at winning districts — and that goes for both teams,” Robertson said. “One thing about tennis is that it doesn’t take long to rebuild if a school picks up a really good freshman or sophomore. We can’t control what other teams have, but we can control our own destiny.”
Both Venice teams kick off their season with a home match against Out-of-Door Academy on Tuesday.
